Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Best Dark Bars to Hide In and Other Fun Things on this Post-Turkey Weekend
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week. Need something to entertain...
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 23–29
It’s not all about the human kids. Furry and feathered friends deserve to tell the jolly man in the red suit which toys they want with a bow on top, and Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Parkway) is making that possible before we even get to Turkey Time. There will be other Santa Paws days this season, but Wednesday, Nov. 23, is the first chance to score that photo op. Book a time slot for your friendly pet online through Santaland and start planning the festive accessories.
papercitymag.com
Scenes from Dallas’ Annual Zoo To Do 2022
Zoo To Do 2022 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio) One of my favorite childhood books was Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are. I dreamed of being Max. Particularly because of that fun wolf costume he gets to wear (note to self — I’ve apparently chosen by 2023 Halloween costume). Obviously then, one of my favorite Dallas charity events to attend annually is Zoo To Do. Benefitting the Dallas Zoo and presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation, this year’s party was dubbed “Wild and Wonderful” and it lived up to it. We found ourselves amongst a menagerie of feathered, fluffy, indigenous, feral … guests. And of course, the animals were adorable.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas
Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
These eateries have the best Christmas cookies in Dallas: Yelp
It might not quite be time to celebrate Christmas for some, but others have had their tree and holiday decorations up and shining since November 1 hit the calendar.
Dallas Observer
Ruthie's Fueled By Good Gets a Permanent Home
Ruthie's has been a pillar of grilled cheese goodness for more than a decade in Dallas. And now it's about to gain a permanent home. Many of you may recall Ruthie's Rolling Cafe, one of the first food trucks in Dallas when the industry first took off over a decade ago. Ashlee Hunt Kleinert launched Ruthie's as an extension of her event-planning business. And the sandwiches were quite magnificent: gooey cheese on thick buttery bread with tasty proteins.
Dallas’ Just Elope owner discusses working on Netflix show ‘Love is Blind’
"It was definitely surreal, because I did not meet the couple that I married (SK and Raven) until we were standing at the altar. I didn't even know that I was going to be on the show until the day prior."
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
peoplenewspapers.com
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
Don’t miss this: Fort Worth list of Thanksgiving closures, Black Friday schedule
If you have important business to take care of in Fort Worth, you may have to wait until next week to get it done or get it done by Wednesday.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
CandysDirt.com
Builders of Hope Development to Offer 20 Affordable Homes in West Dallas
Just 2,370 new housing units were added to the Dallas tax rolls in 2021, a city council member mentioned in a phone interview with CandysDirt.com last week. Maybe that’s a pandemic problem. Maybe it’s the result of inflation or high construction costs. Maybe it can be attributed to the City of Dallas permitting debacle.
Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more
The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
