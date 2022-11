It may seem all too common now, but a mass shooting like Colorado Springs still shocks. In the wake of that tragedy, in which five people were killed inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub, Boston club goers, managers and others expressed their horror Monday night to GBH News. From lines outside queer friendly clubs to gay bars, there was an uneasy mix of determination not to be deterred from building community with worries about safety.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO