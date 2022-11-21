ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan cannabis retailers warned of increased break-ins

(WXMI) — The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is warning marijuana retailers of increased crime targeting their storefronts. We’re told 117 break-ins occurred between April and November of this year, most of them at locations specializing in recreational cannabis over medical marijuana. The CRA says the following tactics were...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign ahead of Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to protect shoppers over the holiday season, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a holiday consumer protection campaign Wednesday that aims to educate Michiganders on scams. “The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
proclaimerscv.com

Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More

Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Police: Adult, juvenile charged for allegedly dropping puppy off bridge in Michigan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. — An adult and juvenile have been arrested and charged for allegedly dropping a puppy off of a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, officials say. According to a news release from Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, an adult and a juvenile have been charged with torturing animals in the third degree, which is a felony that has a penalty of imprisonment for no more than four years, a $5,000 fine and community service for no more than 500 hours.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Detroit News

Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?

A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
MICHIGAN STATE

