Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot
The Veteran Compassion Care program plans to use the cannabis surplus to help vets treat PTSD
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan lawmakers consider making cocktails-to-go law permanent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are weighing whether or not to make permanent a law that allows restaurants and bars to make alcoholic drinks to go. Since 2020, eligible Michigan businesses have been taking advantage of a law put in place by lawmakers that lets businesses make alcoholics drinks to be taken home.
Michigan man charged for false claims against state troopers
A man is accused of making claims against Michigan State Police that were not true
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
WILX-TV
Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
Fox17
Michigan cannabis retailers warned of increased break-ins
(WXMI) — The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is warning marijuana retailers of increased crime targeting their storefronts. We’re told 117 break-ins occurred between April and November of this year, most of them at locations specializing in recreational cannabis over medical marijuana. The CRA says the following tactics were...
Detroit News
Crumbley parents' case: Judge denies motion to include testimony on 'pathway to violence'
A judge overseeing the trial of the parents of the Oxford High School shooter has denied a motion by prosecutors seeking to admit as evidence testimony from two experts on mass shootings. Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, each are charged with involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles...
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
UpNorthLive.com
Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign ahead of Black Friday
LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to protect shoppers over the holiday season, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a holiday consumer protection campaign Wednesday that aims to educate Michiganders on scams. “The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family,”...
UpNorthLive.com
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
bridgemi.com
No-fault insurance reform may be in play as Democrats take power in Michigan
Gretchen Whitmer open to working with lawmakers on changes to auto no-fault. Crash victims, care providers want to expand limits to health care reimbursements for crashes. Outgoing Republican House speaker says hasn’t seen a plan that wouldn’t increase premiums. Auto crash victims and providers may get another crack...
proclaimerscv.com
Michigan Families Eligible for Food Assistance (SNAP) To Receive $95 More
Michigan families who are eligible to receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an additional $95. Eligible Michigan Families To Receive $95 Food Assistance. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or also known as food assistance plays a very important role for residents in Michigan. This helps them...
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
Police: Adult, juvenile charged for allegedly dropping puppy off bridge in Michigan
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. — An adult and juvenile have been arrested and charged for allegedly dropping a puppy off of a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, officials say. According to a news release from Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, an adult and a juvenile have been charged with torturing animals in the third degree, which is a felony that has a penalty of imprisonment for no more than four years, a $5,000 fine and community service for no more than 500 hours.
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
