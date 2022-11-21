CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. — An adult and juvenile have been arrested and charged for allegedly dropping a puppy off of a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, officials say. According to a news release from Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, an adult and a juvenile have been charged with torturing animals in the third degree, which is a felony that has a penalty of imprisonment for no more than four years, a $5,000 fine and community service for no more than 500 hours.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO