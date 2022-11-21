World Cup 2022: American journalist 'detained' over rainbow shirt ahead of U.S.-Wales match

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — Two American journalists have been told to remove rainbow-patterned articles of clothing by authorities at World Cup venues in Qatar in recent days.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Baxter was told by a police officer at the U.S. men's national team's Qatari training site that a rainbow-colored mask was not allowed.

Two days later, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where the USMNT plays Wales on Monday night, longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl said that he was told by security to change out of a shirt with a rainbow pattern around a soccer ball. FIFA told Yahoo Sports that the incident was a "mistake," and said it has been "sorted."

Wahl said in a follow-up tweet that he was detained for “nearly half an hour.” He wrote on his website that, after tweeting about the incident, a security guard “forcibly ripped my phone from my hands.” He was eventually allowed to enter with the shirt on, but only after what he described as an “ordeal.”

LGBTQ rights have become one of several flashpoints of this World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA and the Supreme Committee, the joint World Cup organizers, have promised LGBTQ fans and participants that they are welcome. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday that he'd "been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership of the country — several times, not just once. And they have confirmed that I can confirm that everybody is welcome."

But before Monday's matches kicked off, seven European teams had scrapped plans to wear rainbow-colored anti-discrimination captains' armbands after FIFA threatened them with “sporting sanctions.”

What fans and Western officials have always worried about, though, is the inability of organizers to control the actions of every single local police officer and security guard.

Baxter — who has been wearing the rainbow-colored mask, among others, for roughly two years — was told to remove it as he entered the Thani bin Jassim stadium ahead of a U.S. training session. He was then offered a standard blue mask, at which point he realized that he’d likely been told to remove it because of the LGBTQ Pride colors. “And that's when I got upset,” he told Yahoo Sports. He refused to wear the plain mask, and went without one.

After Baxter tweeted about the incident, a U.S. Soccer official came to him “very upset with the police officer's actions,” he said. He later received a call from a Supreme Committee representative, who asked about his safety, and said they would look into the incident.

Wahl also said he received an apology from a FIFA official. Here is the rest of his description of the incident from Wahl's website: