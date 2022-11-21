ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX13 uncovers undervalued homes in Black neighborhoods

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWShi_0jIwxq1x00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jessie Watkins and his family of four bought their first home in Orange Mound.

“I like the benefits of being a homeowner,” Watkins said. “I like paying for my own house. I’m not paying for someone else’s house.”

He chose the historic African-American community of Orange Mound for a reason: great value. Jessie’s two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home cost just under $80,000.

“Everyone knows how Midtown has been booming. I think this is prime real estate,” Watkins said.

And he was right. In three years, Jessie’s home doubled in value. Home equity is the foundation of generational wealth.

Your home equity is the difference between what your home is worth and what you owe the bank.

When property values shoot up quickly in a hot market, homeowners gain equity very quickly, building wealth.

Homes in lower-priced neighborhoods do offer opportunities, especially for first-time homebuyers.

“They can build equity in the house by buying it distressed like this and fixing it up to standards,” Patterson said.

But not all neighborhoods are treated equally.

Study after study has shown predominately Black neighborhoods, like Orange Mound, are valued lower than mostly white neighborhoods, and not just for measurable reasons like location or crime.

The Brookings Institute found that owner-occupied houses in Black neighborhoods are undervalued by $48,000 on average.

“This house right here is placed at one value and a house just within walking distance is placed at another value. Explain this,” said realtor Travis Patterson.

Patterson explained how common it is in Orange Mound.

“This house right here sitting on Boston, two bedrooms and one bath is listed at $99K. Just a half a mile across the street, I’m $465K on the value. It’s the same size as the house we have on Boston.”

But just across from Orange Mound on Southern Avenue in the 38111 zip, the median value of owner-occupied homes is twice the amount at more than $112K.

And we see that all over the city. The median home value in Orange Mound is a little over $62K. Right next door in Chickasaw, it’s more than $112K

South Memphis? $53K.

In Cooper Young the median value is set at more than $233K.

Frayser: $63K. Vollintine-Evergreen: $130K.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 22

MidStuckDle
3d ago

This article is ridiculous. I don’t even feel safe driving through orange mound. How can you compare it to Midtown? Midtown has fantastic restaurants, theater, culture, a great environment, music, historical homes. Orange Mound has homes with bars on the windows, run down businesses, buildings that look like they should be condemned, unmowed trashy yards, unconcerned people standing IN the street giving NO concern to drivers. It’s an area of poverty and that’s not a prejudiced statement it’s a known fact.

Reply
9
MidStuckDle
3d ago

Ummmm - home values may have doubled there but they tripled everywhere else. Living in the hood causes the value to depreciate. What do you expect? It’s Orange Mound. You don’t live there. You die there. Smh.

Reply
7
TN Volunteer
2d ago

I wouldn't give you a single cent for a home in orange mound. I wouldn't want to be the victim of a shooting, an adult, or an armed robbery

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting outside Orange Mound clinic leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. It happened on the 1000 block of Haynes Street around 10:10 a.m. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. At the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW customers targeted in scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Wednesday that they’re getting reports of a scam that is specifically targeting MLGW customers. The scammers are posing as employees of MLGW and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid disconnection. In a press release MLGW said employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbp.gov

Memphis Steams Larval Infested Chestnuts for the Holidays

New Orleans - On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, TN intercepted nine immature insects in a shipment of chestnuts. The eight-kilogram shipment from Bolzano, Italy was en route to a residential address in Long Island, NY and lacked accompanying necessary documentation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Owner of Valid Kixx speaks out about store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A smash-and-grab robbery cost a Memphis shoe store $100,000 in merchandise. “I was at home when I got the notification and watched them as they came in the store,” said the owner of Valid Kixx, Keith Cannon. “They took everything.”. Surveillance video showed 20-30...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
122K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy