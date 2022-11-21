KINGSTON, R.I. – Nov. 22, 2022 – The University of Rhode Island has named Barbara E. Wolfe its new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Wolfe, an internationally recognized expert on psychiatric and mental health nursing and eating disorders, has served as dean of the URI College of Nursing since 2016. Her selection follows a broad search that drew interest from an international field of candidates.

