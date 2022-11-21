ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Last-minute shoppers stock up for Thanksgiving dinner

NORWALK, Conn. - Thanksgiving shoppers are out gobbling up supplies on the day before the holiday. Stew Leonard's tells CBS2 this will be its busiest Thanksgiving season ever at its stores in New Jersey, Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut. CBS2's Tony Aiello checked in with shoppers to see what's on their last-minute list. There was a crush of carts, a plethora of pies, and can we talk turkey? Stew Leonard's will sell more than 2,000 per store in the run-up to Thanksgiving. "We feel like since the pandemic and everything, families are coming back together, bigger gatherings, and we're seeing that here with over 4,000...
NORWALK, CT
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen in NYC

Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Better Than Ever! Wendy Williams Glows During Chic Outing In New York City After Sparking Sobriety Concerns

Wendy Williams is looking better than ever! On Monday, November 21, the embattled media mogul was glowing as she made her way to a WBIS Circle of Sisters event, where she took part as a panelist. Williams, 58, appeared as chic as ever, rocking a sparkling jumpsuit covered by a black and white checkered coat that she paired with a dark leather handbag. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show seemed to be the picture of health as she wore a full face of makeup and let her straightened caramel locks flow in the breeze, though she clung to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
12tomatoes.com

Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant To New York City

2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of the theatrical release of the classic film 8 Mile. Eminem has been celebrating all year long and now, New York City residents are able to get in on the fun. Detroit residents and Eminem fans are probably already well aware of his Mom’s Spaghetti...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mexican restaurant chain donates 6,000 meals a week

NEW YORK -  There's a small fridge on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill stocked with 50 prepared meals. On a cold November day, residents know where they can find a delicious and free dinner."Sometimes we don't have enough food," explains Blanca Martinez, who lives nearby."It's good food," adds Irma Perez, who stopped by to grab a container."A lot of the people in our community know which days we're delivering Tacombi so there's excitement around it," explained Nata Andresen, one of the volunteers stocking the fridge.Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, founder of "One Love Community Fridge," says she's seen the need for these fresh...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Real Estate Mogul’s Family Drama Is Real-Life ‘Succession’

A vicious battle for control of a massive New York real estate empire has descended into a family feud that turned two pairs of siblings against each in a blizzard of back-stabbing allegations and legal actions. .The sprawling, Succession-like turf battle started as a fight between two infamous landlords and brothers, Arthur and Abe Haruvi, over the future of their 500-unit Manhattan kingdom, with each accusing the other of mismanagement or subterfuge.In the latest twist of the knife, Arthur’s daughter, Michelle, has filed suit claiming she was iced out of the family business and evicted from her apartment after raising...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment Weekly

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

It just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!. The cherished annual tradition will be back once again to kick off the holiday season — and we've got all the info you need to know ahead of the event so you can plan accordingly. As the parade makes it way through the streets of New York City, viewers will be treated to four new balloons, five new floats, 12 marching bands, and 25 performers — including the Queen of Christmas herself: Mariah Carey, who will sing her classic holiday tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You" ahead of Santa's arrival at Macy's.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

