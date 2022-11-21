It just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!. The cherished annual tradition will be back once again to kick off the holiday season — and we've got all the info you need to know ahead of the event so you can plan accordingly. As the parade makes it way through the streets of New York City, viewers will be treated to four new balloons, five new floats, 12 marching bands, and 25 performers — including the Queen of Christmas herself: Mariah Carey, who will sing her classic holiday tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You" ahead of Santa's arrival at Macy's.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO