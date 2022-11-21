ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shore Regatta is Thanksgiving Tradition

Jack Devine, who is 82 years old, said his cardiologist has given him two words of advice to stay healthy: Keep rowing. On Thanksgiving morning, Devine and his rowing partner, Jack Brooks, were doing just that while plying the picturesque waters of Great Egg Harbor Bay in their two-man boat.
Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns for 2022.

Congress Hall’s Annual Winter Wonderland returns this year, beginning November 25th. We’re delighted to share that in addition to Breakfast with Santa, a new Holiday Cabaret with Darin MacDonald, gingerbread house and ornament making, and the Congress Hall Express, our beloved Vendor Village and Congress Hall Carousel return as well! For details and to book your holiday getaway to Cape May, please visit http://bit.ly/2scWZ7m.
Things to do for all of you

Showboat gets into the holiday spirit with a tree lighting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The tree, a 50-foot balsam that was transported from North Carolina to the Atlantic City and forklifted into place, is the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the Boardwalk.
Ocean City Seeks Volunteers for First Night Celebration

First Night OCNJ is seeking volunteers to assist at various venues during Ocean City’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31. Anybody interested in helping is asked to visit firstnightocnj.com for more information and to complete this form. All-inclusive admission buttons for anybody who would like to...
Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today

After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
NJ beachfront property sale price sets shore record

The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
WoodLuck Clothing Line Offering Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for some great gifts this holiday season, entrepreneur Jake Brown, of Ocean City, creator and owner of WoodLuck apparel, is offering plenty of incentives to shop local. Not only is he offering major Black Friday discounts on some of his merchandise, but there are two ways...
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
