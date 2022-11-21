MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO