MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year’s nine-day gun season’s opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over the weekend. That’s up from 90,023 deer killed during last year’s opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347 animals. DNR officials attributed the 2022 harvest to snow cover that made deer easier to see and track.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO