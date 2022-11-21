Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
South Carolina program aims to boost ranks of Black teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — After a student in his classroom had yet another outburst, Tyler Wright couldn’t bear to see him get written up again. Wright, then a student teacher at a Charleston elementary school, led the child out to the hallway for a chat. Within minutes, the...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas January 6 rioter most likely to have trial delayed again
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many remembering photos posted of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s office desk. Now, his federal trial over the January 6 riot will most likely be delayed again, possibly until March 2023.
myarklamiss.com
Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
myarklamiss.com
Registration still open for December 2 Arkansas Public Health Association’s Southwest regional meeting at SAU
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees,...
myarklamiss.com
14-year-old Arkansas teen found safe, State Police say
BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time. Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding...
myarklamiss.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ historic inauguration intends to usher in ‘A New Generation’
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, Arkansas governor-elect, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, made some major announcements that gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
Comments / 0