FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
morethanthecurve.com
Black Friday offers from Orange Cryo Wellness in Conshohocken
Orange Cryo Wellness in Conshohocken has two Black Friday special offers. Current or previous Cryo T-Shock clients can purchase up to 10 sessions on Black Friday for $99. The second offer is available to everyone. With the purchase of a five-pack of whole-body cryotherapy, receive a complimentary five-pack of infrared sauna or red light therapy sessions. This special offer is currently available and ends on Black Friday.
National Dog Show 2022: See the best in show, group winners
OAKS, Pa. — The National Dog Show, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, has picked its best in show for 2022. Winston the French Bulldog was crowned top dog in the weekend ceremony, which was broadcast on Thanksgiving Day. See Winston and the group winners below:. Best in...
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
phillyvoice.com
Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
Photo gallery: Neumann-Goretti vs. Southern Thanksgiving Day football game
Neumann-Goretti defeated South Philadelphia High School, 26-20, at the South Philly Supersite on Thanksgiving Day to continue the oldest Public vs. Catholic Turkey Day rivalry in the city. Check next week’s South Philly Review for a story on the Neumann-Goretti and Southern football tradition. Photos by Mark Zimmaro.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
Elkins Park Couple’s Plan for a Revised Thanksgiving Kitchen Turns Out Not to Be a Half-Baked Idea
Joel Fishbein and wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein in their newly renovated kitchen with their dogs.Photo byJessica Griffin at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joel Fishbein and his wife Rachel Ezekiel-Fishbein will comfortably gather tomorrow for an expertly cooked Thanksgiving feast, produced in a refreshed kitchen. Terri Akman constructed their story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 475 Tyson Ave | Glenside | Denise Frazier | Elite Level Realty
Denise Frazier of Elite Level Realty added a new listing for sale at 475 Tyson Ave in Glenside. For additional details, click here. This mixed-use package consists of the following properties located within 500' of each other at the busy intersection of Jenkintown Road and North Tyson Avenue in Abington Township (with a Glenside 19038 mailing address): 2602 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058090; 2606 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058572, 2608 Jenkintown Rd, MLS# PAMC2058450; 475 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058452; 482 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058382; 486 Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058392; 490 N Tyson Ave, MLS# PAMC2058086. All property being offered is zoned within the MS-L District. Per the Abington Township Zoning Ordinance, the list of uses that are permitted by-right within the MS-L District may include: H-1 Apartment/Condominium Building, H-4 Duplex Dwelling Unit, H-9 Townhouse Dwelling Unit, H-10 Twin Dwelling Unit, H-11 Village Dwelling Unit. This is an estate sale, and all property will be conveyed in its current “as-is” condition. Buyer may have the right of inspection to establish condition; however, Seller will not make nor cause to be made any repairs. Buyer will be responsible for any and all occupancy certifications as required by Buyer’s lender and/or Abington Township.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Exceptional Victorian Dripping in Luxury in West Chester
A gorgeous all-brick Victorian home set on 0.85 acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This exceptional property boasts professionally landscaped and hard-scaped grounds which can be enjoyed from a Gunite in-ground pool with fountains or the large covered porch that would be perfect for entertaining.
papreplive.com
Thanksgiving Football: Despite missing breakfast, Upper Darby and Haverford have 100th football feast
One of the great traditions of Thanksgiving Day football is the number of former players who return home to take part in the festivities. They’re usually easy to spot. They’ll be the ones standing on the sideline, many wearing lettermen’s jackets that only come out of storage for the game. The alumni will be out in force when the Fords take on rival Upper Darby Thursday at A.G. Cornog Field (10 a.m.) in the granddaddy of Delco Thanksgiving rivalries.
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
Washington Crossing Historic Park Announces First Dates of Celebrated Winter Reenactments
The reenactments bring both locals and visitors to the waterfront every year.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park. An historic Bucks County park will be begin their annual reenactments of one of the country’s most important and remembered moments.
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Shop and Dine Under Thousands of Twinkling Lights Starting This Friday in West Chester
It’s time for the lights to ignite in downtown West Chester. Starting this Friday, visitors can sip, shop, and dine amidst thousands of twinkling lights and a variety of holiday festivities. It’s all part of six weekends of holiday magic, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, during Chester County Hospital Lights...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School’s Amanda Conti to swim at Sacred Heart University
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School senior Amanda Conti has signed with Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT to swim. Conti is a sprint-free swimmer and has been a state qualifier. She has been a swimmer since the age of six and is coming up on her 12th season in the pool.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken’s Ava Borkowski member of UNC’s national championship-winning field hockey team
The University of North Carolina defeated Northwestern University 2-1 on November 20th to win the NCAA Division I field hockey national title. On the team is Conshohocken native and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduate Ava Borkowski. Off the field, she was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Academic Honor Roll.
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA
You may have heard me say how excited I get each year to watch all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies. I laugh, I cry. They always have happy endings and the holiday decorations are always so beautiful in the made-up towns. They're a great escape. For the second year...
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
The Newtown eatery opened its doors to a successful first day.Photo bySen. Steve Santarsiero. A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business.
