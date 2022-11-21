ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s COVID cases on the upswing

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRkXt_0jIwuJo300

DENVER ( KDVR ) — COVID is making a resurgence during the fall of 2022, though metrics including deaths are still relatively low.

The Colorado Department of Public Health is speaking about COVID and RSV transmission during a news conference at 1:10 p.m. You can watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above.

The uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations comes as public health officials see a surge in both influenza and RSV cases. There have been 164 flu-related hospitalizations since Oct. 2, and officials are eager to keep hospital capacity low.

The dominant strain is the BA.5 subvariant of omicron COVID. This accounts for about 90 of the cases identified in the past week.

Are Coloradans no longer concerned with COVID-19?

COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.

The daily average of statewide new cases was 540 in the first week of October. Since then, the average has nearly doubled to roughly 1,020 over the last week. Daily case counts were about twice as high during the summer.

The number of daily hospitalizations, however, has now reached its summer levels. After months of steady decline, there were just over 30 COVID-related hospitalizations per day during the first week of October. On Nov. 15, there were an average of 86 per day.

The average number of daily COVID-related deaths typically lags two or three weeks behind hospitalizations. As of Nov. 13, the daily average was 3.4 – roughly to the last three months.

Officials continue to urge vaccinations both for COVID and for influenza.

Data points to vaccines as an effective means of avoiding serious illness. A majority, 58%, of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

At this point, 78% of Coloradans of all ages have been vaccinated with at least one dose, including 99.9% of Coloradans 65 years old and older. Vaccinated individuals contract COVID at a rate 2.4 times less than unvaccinated, are hospitalized 3.5 times less and die from COVID 4.2 times less.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 8

Related
K99

These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes

If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

School Views: Cut the knot — an open letter to Colorado legislators

Last legislative session I wrote to Colorado leaders begging for a more courageous and comprehensive solution to the state’s dysfunctional K-12 funding model. Nevertheless, about 90 pieces of legislation were proposed that would impact K-12, none of which dramatically changed the situation for our kids. Before the next session begins I ask again, and attempt to explain the situation to new legislators.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Best: Questions about Colorado’s second-largest utility

Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is happening. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second-largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year

In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Health officials discuss rising respiratory illnesses in county and state

Health officials provided a community update at the county and state level on the current increase in respiratory illnesses including influenza, RSV and COVID-19 and encouraged residents to take extra caution in the coming months. During a virtual public update Tuesday, Nov. 15, Larimer County Director of Public Health Tom...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

It’s official: Coloradans will be able to buy wine in grocery, convenience stores starting in March

After counting up the remaining votes from Denver, Proposition 125 changed direction and narrowly passed, letting Coloradans buy a bottle of wine at the grocery store. Grocery and convenience stores with a license to sell beer can begin selling wine March 1. That’s approximately 1,819 licensees as of June 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. They’ll also be able to offer beer and wine tastings.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Warning to Colorado’s reckless toll lane drivers: Big fines are coming your way next year

If you’ve spent time on Colorado's highways, you’ve probably seen it: drivers weaving in and out of toll lanes or otherwise abusing them. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that allows state transportation officials to ticket the tens of thousands of drivers who do just that on the relatively new part-time toll lanes on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy