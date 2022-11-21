Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Influencer of the Week: Valerie Bruton, Ocoee High School
Valerie Bruton is the attendance clerk at Ocoee High School. In her position, among her many roles is making sure all attendance records are accurate. She also is popular with the students, who love when she dresses up in themed outfits during the school’s Spirit Weeks. She received the Support Person of the Year award at Freedom High School in 2015.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County School Board welcomes new members
Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
bungalower
Midwife Bus arrives to provide maternity health care to underinsured women
A special bus that specializes in providing prenatal and postpartum care to uninsured and under-insured women will be rolling into Orange County care of a grant from the Orlando Health Community Grant Program. The Midwife Bus (Website) launched in 2018 when licensed midwife Brook Schmoe converted a retired bloodmobile into...
orangeobserver.com
Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
mynews13.com
Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness
TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
orangeobserver.com
The Power of a Confident Smile
For over 35 years, our doctors have dedicated their careers to empowering people of all ages to smile and laugh with confidence. We believe that orthodontics goes beyond just straightening teeth. It’s an opportunity to encourage expression and build self-esteem. We take the power of a smile seriously. A...
k12dive.com
Principal of the Year: Adam Lane, Haines City High School
“I always say a school's only as strong as its community, and a community's only as strong as its school.”. For Haines City High School Principal Adam Lane, everything always comes back to building community. Located east of Tampa in Florida’s Polk County, the school was one of several in...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
Today: Farm Share teams up with Kissimmee, local business for food giveaway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many as 2,000 households in Osceola County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods in Kissimmee.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
disneydining.com
Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson
Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
westorlandonews.com
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
Boy, 5, with autism found dead in pond near his home in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is grieving the tragic death of their son on Thanksgiving. Search teams found the body of 5-year-old Aaron Pena around 12:30 a.m. in a pond near his Lake Nona home off Moss Park Road. Teams were out searching for Aaron for...
Volunteers give out thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’ve done your Thanksgiving grocery shopping, you have no doubt seen the sticker shock at the store. Many Central Florida families can’t afford the holiday feast. Volunteers in Osceola County helped put food on the table for hundreds of families this week. Elmer...
orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Nov. 5 to 11
An estate in Golden Oak topped all Windermere residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 9726 Lounsberry Circle, Windermere, sold Nov. 10, for $3,600,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 3,689 square feet of living area. Days on market: One. GOLDEN OAK.
Apopka residents voice concern over dangers of sharp curve on Sheeler Avenue
APOPKA, Fla. — Some people in Apopka are worried that a sharp curve is too dangerous, and they want the county to add speed bumps and a guardrail. The curve is located at Sheeler Avenue and Keene Road, right by State Road 414. A business owner in the area...
bungalower
25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot
A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
