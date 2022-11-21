ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
orangeobserver.com

Influencer of the Week: Valerie Bruton, Ocoee High School

Valerie Bruton is the attendance clerk at Ocoee High School. In her position, among her many roles is making sure all attendance records are accurate. She also is popular with the students, who love when she dresses up in themed outfits during the school’s Spirit Weeks. She received the Support Person of the Year award at Freedom High School in 2015.
OCOEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Orange County School Board welcomes new members

Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. Following the midterm elections Nov. 8, the Orange County School Board welcomed two new faces during its Reorganization Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Alicia Farrant will represent District 3, and Maria Salamanca will represent District 2. In addition,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
mynews13.com

Living on Social Security: Tavares senior struggles with homelessness

TAVARES, Fla. — Being homeless isn’t how Tavares senior Susan Marshall expected her life to go. "I’ve done everything from cocktail waitressing, to bartending, to being a receptionist," she said. What You Need To Know. Tavares senior Susan Marshall says she never expected to become homeless in...
TAVARES, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Power of a Confident Smile

For over 35 years, our doctors have dedicated their careers to empowering people of all ages to smile and laugh with confidence. We believe that orthodontics goes beyond just straightening teeth. It’s an opportunity to encourage expression and build self-esteem. We take the power of a smile seriously. A...
k12dive.com

Principal of the Year: Adam Lane, Haines City High School

“I always say a school's only as strong as its community, and a community's only as strong as its school.”. For Haines City High School Principal Adam Lane, everything always comes back to building community. Located east of Tampa in Florida’s Polk County, the school was one of several in...
HAINES CITY, FL
disneydining.com

Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson

Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando

ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Golden Oak estate tops Horizon West-area sales from Nov. 5 to 11

An estate in Golden Oak topped all Windermere residential real-estate transactions from Nov. 5 to 11. The home at 9726 Lounsberry Circle, Windermere, sold Nov. 10, for $3,600,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 3,689 square feet of living area. Days on market: One. GOLDEN OAK.
WINDERMERE, FL
bungalower

25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot

A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
ORLANDO, FL

