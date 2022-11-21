Read full article on original website
Judge sentences Darrell Brooks to 6 life sentences and 762 years in prison
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life sentences and 762 years in prison for the Waukesha parade attack. 5:45 p.m. "This court is imposing a life sentence without the possibility or eligibility for extended supervision consecutive to one another one life sentence for Virginia Sorenson. One life sentence for Leanna Owen. One life sentence for Tamara Durand. One life sentence for Jane Kulich. One life sentence for Wilhelm Hospel. One life sentence for Jackson Sparks," judge Dorow said while announcing Brooks' sentence.
Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Complex
YNW Melly Might Face Death Penalty If Convicted Following Appeals Court Decision
Rapper YNW Melly could be facing the death penalty if convicted after a Florida Appeals court ruled a judge’s decision in his murder case was incorrect. Per Billboard, Florida’s District Court of Appeal has overruled Judge Andrew Siegel’s decision to forbid prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. Siegel made the ruling in July, and said prosecutors had violated state rules when they failed to give Melly and his attorneys the appropriate notice they planned to seek capital punishment. Florida’s District Court of Appeal, however, said prosecutors complied with state rules because they gave notice when they charged Melly in 2019.
Flurry of Executions as Four Death Row Inmates to Be Killed in 48 Hours
Arizona, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled executions for November 16 and 17.
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Darrell Brooks receives 6 consecutive life sentences plus more than 700 additional years in prison for Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision Wednesday for driving his SUV into a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing six people and wounding dozens.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
Complex
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
17 alleged Bloods gang members charged in statewide RICO indictment
The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecuting Unit has indicted 17 suspected gang members for alleged gang activity th...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Radar Online.com
Convicted Chrisley Couple Forced To Sell $9M Mansions After Being Sentenced To 19 Years In Federal Prison & Ordered To Pay $17M Fine
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to sell their luxurious $9 million Tennessee mansions after a federal judge ordered the pair to pay a whopping $17.2 million fine earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking news comes just days after the former Chrisley Knows Best reality TV star couple...
18 charged with meth trafficking, gun crimes in massive drug bust
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen people were arrested this week and charged with federal methamphetamine and gun crimes, federal officials announced Friday.U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said that twelve of the eighteen people accused were arrested in a "large-scale" operation in Levelland, Texas on Nov. 16, 2022. The other six people were already in state custody.Those charged include:Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineRance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineMichael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamineTimothy John Perez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent...
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
Ohio jury orders police officer to pay $4.4m to family of Black man he killed
Jury offered damages to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed after being approached when asleep
