Columbus, OH

Aardvark Wine & Beer now open in Linworth

By Dan Eaton | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — There’s a new stop for beer and wine in the Worthington area with more than that to come.

Aardvark Wine & Beer is now open at 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Linworth. The space was most recently JT’s Grab & Go .

The shop is owned by husband and wife Donnie Austin and Megan Cavanaugh.

“We want to be a place where people can go and trust that they’re getting a good bottle for their money,” Austin said.

The initial form is a bottle shop with a growing selection of wines from around the world.

COLUMBUS, OH
