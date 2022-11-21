Aardvark Wine & Beer now open in Linworth
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — There’s a new stop for beer and wine in the Worthington area with more than that to come.
Aardvark Wine & Beer is now open at 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Linworth. The space was most recently JT’s Grab & Go .
The shop is owned by husband and wife Donnie Austin and Megan Cavanaugh.
“We want to be a place where people can go and trust that they’re getting a good bottle for their money,” Austin said.
The initial form is a bottle shop with a growing selection of wines from around the world.
