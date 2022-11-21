Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
MINDING THEIR MANNERS
Jackson County Central freshmen last week got a crash course in dining etiquette — and a sneak peek at the newest place in Jackson County at which to show it off. Members of the JCC High School’s exp...
Lakefield Standard
Local food shelf sees high usage
Usage is up at the Lakefield Food Shelf as the Christmas season approaches. From Jan. 1 through the end of October, the Lakefield Food Shelf had distributed more than 29,000 pounds of food to nearl...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
knuj.net
South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident
South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
Lakefield Standard
Lakefield businesses kick off Christmas shopping season
Lakefield is open for business this Saturday. Lakefield’s business community celebrates Small Business Saturday with special hours, special deals and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. ...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
County board holds special meeting
The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Monday at the county courthouse. The meeting was intended to be a closed hearing to discuss possible disciplinary action against a county employee. However, the employee requested the meeting be open to the public. The county’s labor attorney, Ann Goering,...
Lakefield Standard
Eagle girls split first two games
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team split its first two games of the season, losing 8-0 to Luverne in last Thursday’s opener before exploding for a 10-6 win Saturday at Austin. Offense explodes. T...
kicdam.com
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
kiwaradio.com
Man Who Admitted To Conspiring To Distribute Pounds Of Meth In Sheldon Sentenced To 10 Years
Sheldon, Iowa — A man who admitted to conspiring to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in Sheldon will spend 10 years in federal prison. Authorities say 43-year-old Wesley Wood from San Marcos, California, received a 10-year prison term this week after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
KCCI.com
Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI
SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies can’t stop Trojans in state semifinals
Jackson County Central football coach Tom Schuller made no excuses after the Huskies lost 41-12 to Barnesville in the Class AA state semifinals this past Friday at US Bank Stadium. The Trojans we...
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE FIRE CALLED TO FREEDOM VALU CENTER
The Sleepy Eye Fire Department was called to the Freedom Value Center Friday afternoon. Chief Ron Zinniel reported a small exhaust fan in a restroom caused a small fire that created smoke in the business. Exhaust fans were used to clear the smoke from the store. Fire officials were on the scene for about 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
