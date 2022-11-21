ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Vote now for Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

The polls are open to pick the top athlete in the Monroe County Region after another great week of the high school fall sports season. Players were chosen for their standout performances during the week of Nov. 14-19, 2022.

Nominees this week are SMCC volleyball players McKenna Payne, Jessica Costlow, Jillian Anderson and Mackenzie Niedermeyer, State Line boys basketball players Eli Dyer and Zac Marshall, SMCC hockey player Riley DeSarbo, New Boston United hockey player Harry Dembowski, and swimmers Lauren McNamara of Flat Rock, Annabelle Williams of Milan, and Joslyn Ball of Dundee.

Last week's winner was Jessica Costlow of St. Mary Catholic Central.

The polls are open until midnight Wednesday. You can vote once each day.

Comments / 0

The Monroe News

The Monroe News

