Daryl, Maggie, Negan, Rick and Michonne Live On: Your Guide to Every 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Series

By Jessica Sager
 3 days ago
The Walking Dead finale brought many of the survivors' stories to a close—but not all of them. There are several Walking Dead spinoffs in the works, in addition to three spinoffs that have already aired. If you're having trouble keeping track of them all, fear not! Here's your guide to every Walking Dead spinoff show, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead and the as-yet-untitled Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spinoff.

The Walking Dead Spinoff Shows

Fear the Walking Dead

Lennie James as Morgan Jones in the first spinoff of "The Walking Dead," "Fear the Walking Dead," on AMC AMC

Fear the Walking Dead is the first and so far the longest-running spinoff of The Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead began with a focus on the earliest days of the zombie outbreak and individual survivors whose journeys began in California, then expands into survivor experiences in Mississippi, Texas, Mexico and beyond, with the timeline eventually concurring with the original TWD.

There are currently seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead available for streaming. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 will premiere sometime in 2023.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead on AMC (with a valid cable subscription), fuboTV and Hulu.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis in "The Walking Dead" spinoff "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond focused on a group of teen survivors in Nebraska who came of age during the outbreak, which began 10 years before the show's events. It was canceled after two seasons, with the final episode airing in December 2021. The Walking Dead: World Beyond features Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes in Season 2.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is available for streaming on AMC (with a valid cable login), Philo and Roku.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez as Idalia and Eric in "The Walking Dead" spinoff "Tales of the Walking Dead" Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

Tales of the Walking Dead premiered in August 2022. The anthology series focused on several standalone survivor stories, some of which intersected with the timeline of the main Walking Dead series (including an origin story for Alpha). Stars included Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards and Terry Crews.

So far there is one season for Tales of the Walking Dead, though there may eventually be more on the horizon.

Watch Tales of the Walking Dead on AMC (with valid cable login) and Roku.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in "The Walking Dead" spinoff "The Walking Dead: Dead City" AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City, previously titled Isle of the Dead, will focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a mission in New York City. The pair reached a very tentative, tenuous truce in The Walking Dead series finale.

“I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after, and here’s the problem with those couple of years that we don’t see what happens to these characters,” Morgan told Deadline.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in April 2023 on AMC.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead" AMC

Norman Reedus will reprise his fan-favorite role of Daryl Dixon in the aptly titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The series will feature Dixon in France. In The Walking Dead series finale, Maggie, now leader of the Hilltop, sends Daryl on a mission overseas to see how the rest of the world is faring post-outbreak, look for answers as to why the walkers are evolving and find out whether the world is any closer to a cure.

Melissa McBride, who starred as Carol on The Walking Dead, was initially slated to co-star, but withdrew due to the series filming in Europe.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will air on AMC.

Untitled Rick and Michonne Spinoff

Danai Gurira as Michonne and Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead" on AMC AMC

Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln will return as Michonne and Rick Grimes in an as-yet-untitled spinoff. Described as an "epic love story," the limited series will focus on the couple eventually reuniting and the aftermath thereof. In The Walking Dead series finale, Rick is seen wearing a Civic Republic Military jacket and writing in a journal that he leaves in a boat—and that Michonne eventually finds, leading her on a journey to reunite with the onetime sheriff.

The Rick and Michonne series will air on AMC.

Next, check out the best zombie movies of all time.

