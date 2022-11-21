First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO