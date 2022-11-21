Read full article on original website
BRIAN EISELMAN, JR., 31
Brian Keith Eiselman Jr., 31, of Homer City, went to be with his mom on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at home. He was born on August 18, 1991, in Indiana. The son of Brian Eiselman Sr. and the late Tina Eiselman. He enjoyed derbying, and spending time with his children.
WILLIAM BOWERS, 82
William H. Bowers, 82 of Clarksburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Duncansville, PA. He was born July 31, 1940 in West Mifflin, PA, the son of the late Roy Clifford Bowers and Anna (Mitko) Bowers. William served in the US Army Airborne unit....
RUTH (McCREA) SMITH, 85
Ruth I. (McCrea) Smith, 85, of Blairsville, PA (Blacklick Twp.) passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John T. and Geraldine (Marshall) McCrea, she was born August 31, 1937 in Blacklick Township, PA. Ruth graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. She worked...
TWO HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
Two people suffered suspected injuries in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Center Township. State police say two cars were driving in the northbound lane of Route 119 near Lucerne Road when one of the drivers, identified as 30-year-old Johnathan Elliot of Homer City, failed to notice a car, driven by 46-year-old Timothy Chappell of Vintondale, traveling at a slower speed.
COMMUNITY MEMBERS TEAM UP TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING DINNERS ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY
While Thanksgiving normally represents a time of food, fun, and family, some people are unable to enjoy the traditional holiday meal and fellowship that comes with it. Inflation and short supply have caused some families difficulty in enjoying the normal Thanksgiving dinner, but several community volunteers are teaming up to ensure that no one misses out on a home-cooked meal.
CORAL-GRACETON FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTING COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER
Thanksgiving can be a challenging time of year for certain families, especially this year when inflation severely impacted the prices of turkey, side dishes and desserts. Despite these rising prices, one local fire department is teaming up to give those less fortunate a Thanksgiving holiday to remember. Members of the...
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT, HARASSMENT TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
An Indiana man facing assault and harassment charges will have his preliminary hearing today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say 45-year-old Brandon Corey Vick will go before District Judge Robert Bell this morning for his preliminary hearing. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to an incident in the 600 block of Oak Street on November 4th. Whey they arrived, they found that Vick had allegedly caused injury to his partner. He was charged with Simple Assault and summary Harassment following the incident.
HOUSE FIRE, OTHER CALLS MAKE FOR BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
First responders were busy with three calls reported on Monday, including one at a farm house in Washington Township. At 9:17 AM on Monday, Creekside, Plumville, Marion Center, and Elderton fire departments along with the county RIT team and Citizen’s Ambulance were dispatched to 787 Frick Road near Creekside. Clymer, Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon fire departments were called for standby detail within an hour, and Rural Valley and Dayton fire departments were dispatched to provide manpower on the scene at 9:52 AM. Officials with the Plumville Fire Department said that when they got there, fire was showing from one side of the house, and within 20 minutes of the arrival of first responders, the house collapsed in on itself.
YMCA OF INDIANA COUNTY TO HOLD ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THIS MORNING
Before settling down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, members from around Indiana County are invited to participate in the annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the YMCA of Indiana County. The Turkey Trot will be held at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm along Fleming Road in Indiana and it will be...
BRUSH FIRES, VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED THANKSGIVING EVE
First responders stayed busy Thanksgiving Eve as three incidents were reported Wednesday to Indiana County 911. Iselin/West Lebanon fire crews were summoned to a brush fire in neighboring Armstrong County around 2:16 yesterday afternoon. Coal Run/McIntyre Fire Department was called in for standby detail around 15 minutes later. Another brush...
ACCUSED STABBER DUE IN COURT FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING
The man charged with a stabbing in Indiana Borough last Wednesday will be in court today for his preliminary hearing. Court documents show that 51-year-old Billy J. Fridley of Blairsville will go before District Judge Susanne Steffee this morning for the preliminary hearing on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. Indiana Borough Police say that he was involved in a stabbing on November 16th at the intersection of North 4th and Oak Streets. Police found the victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, and he said that he was attacked by Fridley with a knife. Police also discovered the two had a prior history with each other.
REAR END COLLISION BLOCKS ONE LANE OF 119 NORTH NEAR HOMER CITY
UPDATE AT 11:45 AM: The road reopened in the 10:00 hour, after cleanup and investigation was complete. UPDATE AT 8:30 AM: Traffic is expected to be delayed further as 119 North in the area of the accident is closed. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner says it’s because coal needs to be moved to another truck.
POLICE REPORTS: MARIJUANA POSSESSION, CRASH, THEFT
A Punxsutawney teenager was charged by Indiana Borough Police with marijuana possession stemming from an incident over the weekend. Police say that officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of South 7th Street at 12:26 AM on Saturday, November 19th, and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The owner of the car, 19-year-old Nashaun Damore, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
BRADDOCK MAN ACCEPTS ARD AGREEMENT FOR DRUG, WEAPON CHARGES
A Braddock man who was facing drug- and weapon-related charges was admitted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. On Monday, when jury selection was scheduled to begin for 21-year-old Elijah Page, he was allowed to enter the ARD program. The charges centered around an incident on October 2nd of 2021 where he was riding in a car that was pulled over by Indiana Borough Police on Philadelphia Street. Police found marijuana in the vehicle and it was promptly seized. When police searched it, they found more marijuana and a gun underneath Page’s seat.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL DISCUSSES PRIORITIES FOR THE BOROUGH
At a work session meeting on Tuesday, Indiana Borough Council heard the results of a recent Priority-Setting meeting. The purpose of the meeting on November 5th at the Indiana Free Library was to identify priorities for the borough for next year. Those priorities include wastewater infrastructure, connections and recreation, updating the zoning ordinance, and other areas. The meeting was conducted by Jeff Raykes of Stuart Group Counseling, who talks about the next steps.
IUP WOMEN WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT TO CLOSE OUT PSAC PRELIM SCHEDULE
Alana Cardona scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, and Teirra Preston also had a double-double, with 11 point and 11 boards, as IUP ran its season-opening win streak to four games with a 79-61 wire-to-wire win over Ohio Dominican at the KCAC last night. Five Crimson Hawks were in...
INDIANA BORO JOINING PA SOLAR CENTER FOR G.E.T. SOLAR PROGRAM
Indiana Borough has announced a partnership with a solar power initiative to help make it affordable for non-profit groups and businesses to convert to solar energy. According to a news release, Indiana Borough is partnering with PA Solar Center to create G.E.T. Solar-Indiana, which will be a community lead group to educate businesses, non-profits and community property owners on converting to solar energy through the G.E.T. Solar Communities program. Kyle Mudry said that there are many benefits for the entities that the group will assist.
TORTORELLA SAYS BROWN, STEWART ARE “QUESTIONABLE” FOR PLAYOFF GAME
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head football coach Paul Tortorella talked about the week of rest the Crimson Hawks enjoyed thanks to a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs, and about ramping up for this week’s challenge against Ashland.
IUP WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GOES FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT WIN
The IUP women’s basketball team looks for its fourth straight win tonight as the Crimson Hawks face the Ohio Dominican Panthers at the KCAC. IUP is coming off three straight wins, with the most recent being a 102-20 Education Day thrashing against Rosemont. This season, the Crimson Hawks have outscored opponents 238-114 under interim head coach Craig Carey.
