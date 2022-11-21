Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
iheart.com
Early-morning shooting reported on southeast side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - It's not clear if anyone is hurt following reports of gunfire on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Police say it happened on Marshall Avenue around 5 a.m. An investigation is already underway.
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas! Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids is Next Friday
Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready to ring in the holidays!. When is the Annual Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids?. Each year, a huge Christmas tree goes up near Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids. Earlier this week a 40-foot Concolor Fir arrived in downtown Grand Rapids from Dutchman Tree...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
WOOD
Terri DeBoer: New England Bars
Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
MLive.com
Westbound I-96 is closed for crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Westbound I-96 is closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, after the I-196 split because of a crash. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. just past the East Beltline Avenue exit, the state Department of Transportation said.
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks.
No serious injuries in crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids
Minor injuries were reported in four crashes on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
