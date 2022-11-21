ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing

Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault

A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son

PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
SOUTH LYON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client

FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy