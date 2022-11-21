Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who killed man won’t be charged
Body camera footage shows law enforcement pleading with Burks to drop the 3 1/2-inch (9-centimeter-long) blade he was carrying on a dimly lit Detroit street.
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Prosecutor: No charges will be filed in fatal police shooting of mentally ill Detroit man armed with knife
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the officer accused of fatally shooting a Detroit man, who was having a mental health crisis and wielding a knife, will not face charges, adding they acted in self defense and defense of authors.
Detroit News
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing
Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks won't be charged, prosecutor says
The five Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at Porter Burks in three seconds last month, fatally striking him 19 times as he wielded a knife during a mental crisis, won’t be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Burks, 20, was believed to have been...
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
21-year-old gets up to 50 years in prison for 2020 murders of South Lyon father and son
PONTIAC, MI -- A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend between 30 to 50 years in prison as part of his sentence in connection with the 2020 murders of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father Keith Stamper, 43. According to the Associated Press, Fadi Zeineh, was sentenced by by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews after Zeineh pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
Barricaded situation ends in Eastpointe, cops continue to investigate
Police in Eastpointe have given the all clear after a barricaded situation ended in a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road late Tuesday night.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged in carjacking of elderly woman in Sterling Heights has bond increase, faces life in prison
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 37-year-old man charged with carjacking an 80-year-old woman in Sterling Heights earlier this month has had his bond increased to $75,000 as he faces a life sentence for the carjacking crime. Jason Graves was arrested on Nov. 12 after police said he assaulted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced to 6 months in jail 31 months after 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
DETROIT – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail more than two-and-a-half years after he was involved in a crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist in Detroit. Ahmed Alawsi was riding his motorcycle in March 2020 on Warren Avenue in Detroit when Cleophas McGowan, 47, pulled into oncoming traffic. Attorneys said the motorcycle and the vehicle collided, killing Alawsi immediately.
Judge denies attorneys request to have murder charges dismissed against client
FLINT, MI – The case against a man charged in a March double homicide will continue in circuit court after a judge denied a motion to quash the bind over in the case. Kim Ward, Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a single count of felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with a March 8 double homicide on Flint’s north side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged for shooting neighbor in head, leaving her dead in street, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged for shooting his neighbor in the head and leaving her dead in the street, officials said. Detroit police were called at 6:47 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) to a home in the 8500 block of Robson Street on the city’s west side.
