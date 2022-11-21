The Oregon-based nonprofit Earth Advantage has awarded six Central Oregon projects and builders with green building awards –including Mike O’Neil, founder of Solaire Homes, who earned a lifetime achievement award for green building. Solaire was one of the first builders in the region to secure green building certifications from Earth Advantage –including LEED certifications and Zero Energy Scores –for homes they built.“Under O’Neil’s leadership, Solaire has been leading residential sustainable building efforts in Central Oregon,” said RebeccaHeilig of Earth Advantage, a nonprofit that certifies green buildings.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO