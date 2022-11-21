Read full article on original website
BottleDrop Helps Bend Food Project
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), parent organization to BottleDrop, announced a total of $10,000 in grant donations to help provide food assistance to those in need across Oregon during the holidays. The donations, generated through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program, were awarded to eight organizations with donation amounts ranging between $1,000 – $2,500.
Six Projects Awarded Green Building Awards
The Oregon-based nonprofit Earth Advantage has awarded six Central Oregon projects and builders with green building awards –including Mike O’Neil, founder of Solaire Homes, who earned a lifetime achievement award for green building. Solaire was one of the first builders in the region to secure green building certifications from Earth Advantage –including LEED certifications and Zero Energy Scores –for homes they built.“Under O’Neil’s leadership, Solaire has been leading residential sustainable building efforts in Central Oregon,” said RebeccaHeilig of Earth Advantage, a nonprofit that certifies green buildings.
Respiratory Viruses On The Rise
An increase in severe respiratory infections this season is putting pressure on Oregon’s already-strained hospitals as the holidays approach. But health officials say people can take simple steps to avoid exposure – and the need for an emergency department visit – as they gather for celebrations. “We...
