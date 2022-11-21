ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad

Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies

A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action

Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO

