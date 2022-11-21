Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
Atlanta Hawks Expected to Dump More Salary Soon
Hoops Hype reports that rival NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks will dump more salaries to avoid the luxury tax.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Zion Williamson scores 32 as Pelicans manhandle Spurs
Zion Williamson piled up a season-high 32 points and took 11 rebounds to help the visiting New Orleans Pelicans to
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies
A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
WKYC
Donovan Mitchell scores 34, Cleveland Cavaliers beat Portland Trail Blazers 114-96
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12...
