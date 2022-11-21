Read full article on original website
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
How to Tune the RPK in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the RPK has quickly emerged as one of the prime meta contenders as an LMG that is that has minimal recoil and devastating firepower. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that the gun has to offer via the sequel's new "endgame level of weapon customization," here's a breakdown of how to tune the RPK in Warzone 2.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Lock Doors in Warzone 2
Haven't figured out how to close doors in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet? Don't worry, we've got it all laid out for you in our easy-to-follow guide. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in turn Warzone 2 have a slew of brand new gameplay mechanics that further immerse players into the games. Players can hang on ledges and peer over in order to avoid opponents or take them down. Water traversal has also been implemented, giving the battlefield a whole new strategic aspect. With all of these additions, many fans are wondering if and how they can possibly lock doors during matches.
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents.
Warzone 2 RPK Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best RPK build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best weapons in the game. Although it is an LMG, meaning its handling will be a bit slower...
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
How to Carry Three Weapons in Warzone 2
Are you suffering from a serious case of FOMO whenever you come across multiple elite weapons in Warzone 2? Don't worry, there's a way to get past that and we have the guide to show you how.
How Many Players Are There in Warzone 2?
It might still be early days for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but the game has already broken through certain milestones. Here's how many players there are in Warzone 2.
'Support A Team' Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Explained
The Support A Team promotion is live in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II just in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group stage. For those wondering what this is, how it works and what rewards are up for grabs, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Support A Team promotion in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards: Full List
Here's a recap of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Singapore Rewards.
Streamer iiTzTimmy Questions Longevity of Apex Legends Amid Season 15 Issues
Is Apex Legends headed toward disaster? Content creator iiTzTimmy posed this question on Twitter and the responses have been interesting, to say the least.
All Pokemon that Evolve with Shiny Stone in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Shiny Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
All Pokémon That Evolve with Scroll of Waters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A guide to which Pokemon the item Scroll of Water helps evolve in the games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Get Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Charizard is making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in a new, unrivaled form.
AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of what AQ Soldier Kills are in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
Valorant Could Finally Be Heading to Consoles
A new job listing at Riot Games has seemingly confirmed that Valorant will be heading to Xbox and PlayStation.
