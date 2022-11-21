The Burroughs girls' soccer hosted Palmdale High on Tuesday night in its season home opener and fell to the Falcons 1-0 on a late goal. The Burros were coming off a 1-1 road draw to Mammoth three days before and for 74 minutes kept the game close enough for either the tie or the chance for a late game winner. But with six minutes left until the final whistle a cross from the right side of the field found a Falcon who headed the ball away from the Burros keeper and into the back of the net. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO