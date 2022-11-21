ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros girls double team competes at CIF Individual Doubles Sectional

Last Monday, the Burroughs doubles team of Emma Kimbler and Amanda Ngo took part in the CIF Individual Doubles Sectional held at Lakewood Tennis Center near Long Beach. This was one of five Sectionals held in Southern California. Kimbler and Ngo took third place in the Mojave River League CIF...
LONG BEACH, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls soccer fall in season home opener

The Burroughs girls' soccer hosted Palmdale High on Tuesday night in its season home opener and fell to the Falcons 1-0 on a late goal. The Burros were coming off a 1-1 road draw to Mammoth three days before and for 74 minutes kept the game close enough for either the tie or the chance for a late game winner. But with six minutes left until the final whistle a cross from the right side of the field found a Falcon who headed the ball away from the Burros keeper and into the back of the net. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
BURBANK, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs girls' basketball ready for another run at league title and playoff run

The Burroughs girls' basketball team returns to the court on Monday, November 14th at the Lions Mane tournament at Arlington High School. The tournament is a six day event ending on Saturday, November 19th. The Burros are coming off as runner up in the Mojave River League with an 8-2 record trailing only league champions Oak Hills. As runner ups, Burroughs qualified for the CIF-Southern Section, Division 2A playoff where the Burros hosted Corona del Mar in the first round and lost 45-43. Burroughs ended the season with a 13-6 overall record. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke about last season.
BURBANK, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burroughs boys' soccer looking to take another step forward

Last season the Burroughs boys' soccer team finished the season with a 5-15-2 overall record and a 1-8-2 Mojave River League record for sixth place. Burros biggest win was a 8-4 win over Big Bear and had a two game winning streak defeating Tranquillity 5-1 and Wonderful College Prep Academy 4-1 in tournament play. In league play, Burros shocked Oak Hills with a 3-2 win at home and finished Mojave River play with a 2-2 tie with Apple Valley. Burroughs Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's season last year.
BURBANK, CA
dcd.com

CSU FRESNO Lynda & Stewart Resnick Student Union -Fresno, California

California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) is a public university in Fresno, California. It is one of 23 campuses in the California State University system. The university had a fall 2020 enrollment of 25,341 students. It offers bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, doctoral degrees, 12 certificates of advanced study, and two different teaching credentials.
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA

Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno business part of DesignerCon 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business was part of a unique convention in Southern California. DesignerCon 2022 was held at the Anaheim Convention Center across from Disneyland. The convention is a mix of art, toys, fashion, and a whole lot of creativity.   The convention is designed with fans and artists in mind.  Fresno’s own MonsterCity […]
FRESNO, CA
bestfriends.org

Fresh start for pets in Fresno

The brindle dog with amber eyes and a sweet smile was left tied up outside the shelter. Though his past was a mystery, he looked to be in good health. A Fresno Humane Animal Services staff person walked him into the building, making him one of the first pets whose life will be forever changed by the newly expanded shelter system in the central California city.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck

A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
CLOVIS, CA

