Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros girls double team competes at CIF Individual Doubles Sectional
Last Monday, the Burroughs doubles team of Emma Kimbler and Amanda Ngo took part in the CIF Individual Doubles Sectional held at Lakewood Tennis Center near Long Beach. This was one of five Sectionals held in Southern California. Kimbler and Ngo took third place in the Mojave River League CIF...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls soccer fall in season home opener
The Burroughs girls' soccer hosted Palmdale High on Tuesday night in its season home opener and fell to the Falcons 1-0 on a late goal. The Burros were coming off a 1-1 road draw to Mammoth three days before and for 74 minutes kept the game close enough for either the tie or the chance for a late game winner. But with six minutes left until the final whistle a cross from the right side of the field found a Falcon who headed the ball away from the Burros keeper and into the back of the net. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team's performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs girls' basketball ready for another run at league title and playoff run
The Burroughs girls' basketball team returns to the court on Monday, November 14th at the Lions Mane tournament at Arlington High School. The tournament is a six day event ending on Saturday, November 19th. The Burros are coming off as runner up in the Mojave River League with an 8-2 record trailing only league champions Oak Hills. As runner ups, Burroughs qualified for the CIF-Southern Section, Division 2A playoff where the Burros hosted Corona del Mar in the first round and lost 45-43. Burroughs ended the season with a 13-6 overall record. Head Coach Laura Larson spoke about last season.
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
Jalen Moreno-Cropper declines to use COVID year, will not return to Bulldogs in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno State football team will honor its seniors before kickoff against Wyoming. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who could actually return for one more season if he would like to use his COVID year. He has chosen to decline that option. “Being able to have […]
Fresno ATH Rashad Perry has breakout sophomore year, adds Cal interest
Fresno (Calif.) Edison became a CIF Central Section playoff qualifier with Rashad Perry delivering some dynamics on both sides of the football. Before the season wrapped up for the Tigers, the 2025 prospect Perry gained more steam on the recruiting trail. The Northern California region showed him love, with San...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burroughs boys' soccer looking to take another step forward
Last season the Burroughs boys' soccer team finished the season with a 5-15-2 overall record and a 1-8-2 Mojave River League record for sixth place. Burros biggest win was a 8-4 win over Big Bear and had a two game winning streak defeating Tranquillity 5-1 and Wonderful College Prep Academy 4-1 in tournament play. In league play, Burros shocked Oak Hills with a 3-2 win at home and finished Mojave River play with a 2-2 tie with Apple Valley. Burroughs Head Coach Scott Craft spoke on his team's season last year.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno State Announces Civil Engineering Student, Alysha Curtis, Receives National Recognition
Civil Engineering Student Alysha Curtis Receives National Recognition. November 24, 2022 - Alysha Curtis was the only woman to earn an engineering degree in her graduating class at the College of the Sequoias – where she earned 11 associate degrees including. engineering, theatre, and communication studies. She transferred to...
TikTok star comes home to the Central Valley for Thanksgiving
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford native Leo Gonzalez’s punchlines do not seem to miss a beat with his 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Gonzalez was born and raised in Hanford and moved out of the Central Valley in 2019. He now lives in Los Angeles. Growing up he enjoyed watching George Lopez, Will Smith, and […]
dcd.com
CSU FRESNO Lynda & Stewart Resnick Student Union -Fresno, California
California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) is a public university in Fresno, California. It is one of 23 campuses in the California State University system. The university had a fall 2020 enrollment of 25,341 students. It offers bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, doctoral degrees, 12 certificates of advanced study, and two different teaching credentials.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA
Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
Jack’s Gas in Orosi selling gas for $2.99/gallon through the weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Can you remember the last time you saw gas selling for $2.99/gallon in California? Well, on Thanksgiving, the Sinclair gas station and Jack’s Liquor on Road 128 in Orosi made a special deal for customers to celebrate the season of giving. One customer, Maya, said she and her whole family […]
CBS Sports
Fresno State vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Wyoming Cowboys and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Valley Children's Stadium. Last year, Wyoming and Fresno State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws. The Cowboys...
Fresno business part of DesignerCon 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local business was part of a unique convention in Southern California. DesignerCon 2022 was held at the Anaheim Convention Center across from Disneyland. The convention is a mix of art, toys, fashion, and a whole lot of creativity. The convention is designed with fans and artists in mind. Fresno’s own MonsterCity […]
Clovis North makes its break at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than a year of hard work and preparation the Clovis North High School marching band and color guard strut through the streets of New York City today in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parents and teachers say today was a culmination of hard work between practicing, fundraising, […]
bestfriends.org
Fresh start for pets in Fresno
The brindle dog with amber eyes and a sweet smile was left tied up outside the shelter. Though his past was a mystery, he looked to be in good health. A Fresno Humane Animal Services staff person walked him into the building, making him one of the first pets whose life will be forever changed by the newly expanded shelter system in the central California city.
2 reindeer arrive at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of reindeer have temporarily taken up residence at Fresno Chafee Zoo. Zoo officials say the reindeer, named Christmas and Peppermint, will be there for a limited time. Guests can see them right after they enter Fresno Chaffee Zoo by the Reptile House. “Christmas is our male reindeer, and he […]
GV Wire
Clovis Woman Dies After Car Runs Stop Sign, Collides With Truck
A 57-year-old woman passenger killed when a Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-250 has been identified by the county coroner as Manjit Kaur Grewal of Clovis. The fatal collision occurred late Monday afternoon near North and Temperance avenues southeast of the Fresno city limits.
Comments / 0