cryptoslate.com

35% of Bitcoin core team is from the U.S. as monthly active developers falls in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG’s report revealed that 35.1% of Bitcoin’s core developer team is residing in the U.S., and the core team grows by 5 to 20 people every month. There have been countless developers who actively took part in updating, maintaining, and enhancing the Bitcoin network...
cryptoslate.com

Ravencoin spikes 20% following Binance Pool announcement

Ravencoin (RVN) spiked 20% following Binance Pool’s announcement of mining services for the proof-of-work (PoW) coin. According to CryptoSlate data, RVN jumped to $0.024 from $0.021 within one hour of the revelation. Binance Pool’s announcement revealed that it would charge a 1% mining fee, and users could only participate...
cryptoslate.com

Roughly 48% of Ethereum NFT trades in October were fake

Global NFT sales in October clocked in at more than $850 million over roughly 3 million total transactions. I looked into NFT wash trades last month and that research got me to look at the numbers more closely. The trigger points for me to say that transactions are becoming more...
cryptoslate.com

Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout

Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
cryptoslate.com

FTX bought $121M properties in Bahamas within 2 years

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, alongside senior executives at the firm and parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, bought at least 19 properties worth $121 million in the Bahamas within the last two years, Reuters reported Nov. 22. According to the report, FTX purchased seven condominiums in a resort community called Albany for...
cryptoslate.com

Binance CZ denies Bloomberg report of Abu Dhabi fundraising attempt

The CEO of Binance, CZ, has denied a report published by Bloomberg on Nov. 21 that he was seeking investment for an industry recovery fund. CZ took to Twitter to succinctly confirm that the report was “false.”. The Bloomberg article stated that “Changpeng. “CZ” Zhao and several deputies...
cryptoslate.com

AAG Partners With Simplex To Bring Fiat On-ramping To MetaOne® Wallet

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. SG, Singapore, 22nd November, 2022, Chainwire — AAG, developers of the new user focused digital wallet MetaOne®, has tapped Simplex to...
cryptoslate.com

Blockdaemon on institutionalizing the blockchain space towards mass adoption – SlateCast #34

Blockdaemon is a blockchain infrastructure company established to empower crypto businesses to help them quickly deploy and iterate innovative solutions on blockchain. Glenn Woo, Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific region, joined CryptoSlate to talk about how the blockchain structure is evolving toward mass adoption. Blockdaemon is currently supporting...
cryptoslate.com

Criminals profit over 5000% following reawakening of 10,000 Bitcoin

A crypto wallet belonging to a defunct Russian crypto exchange BTC-e moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) ($165 million) on Nov. 23 to two unidentified wallets. Chainalysis reported on Nov. 23 that BTC-e had begun withdrawal from its wallet nearly a month ago. On Oct. 26, successors of the defunct exchange sent small amounts of Bitcoin to a Russian electronic payments service, Webmoney.
cryptoslate.com

InsurAce to pay out on FTX claims, launches crypto deposit insurance to protect CEX users – SlateCast #35

DeFi insurance platform InsurAce is launching a new crypto deposit insurance program titled ‘Crypto Deposit Insurance Scheme’ (CDIS.) The product is hitting the market partly in response to the issues that have plagued CeFi throughout 2022. The collapse of Celsius, Voyager, BlockFi, and now FTX has led to consumer confidence in crypto being rocked.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Long-term Bitcoin holders stubbornly hold on despite 33% holding losses

Bitcoin fell as low as $15,500 on Nov. 21, marking a 106-week low for the leading cryptocurrency. Market sentiment remains fragile as anger over the FTX fiasco turns to acceptance, and the magnitude of what happened finally sinks in. Worse still, the full extent of the black hole is not known at this time.
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun wants to reportedly buy FTX assets

Tron (TRX)founder Justin Sun revealed interest in buying FTX assets to journalists in Singapore, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 22. The popular crypto founder told the Journal that his associates were currently evaluating the process of buying some assets of the bankrupt crypto exchange. Sun reportedly said:. “We...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Comparing the 2022 bear market to 2018

Not all bear markets are created equal and the same can be said when comparing the 2018 crypto bear market, and the current 2022 bear market. Following the peak of the bull run in Dec. 2017, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped below $10,000, and what followed from Jan. 2018 to Q4 2019 was a large inflow of BTC onto exchanges.
cryptoslate.com

Litecoin bucks market downtrend, posting 19% gains to pass Shiba Inu

Litecoin bucked the market downtrend, posting 19% gains over the past week to lead the top 100. Price performance over the last 24 hours has seen LTC record 13.7% gains to $70.10 from $61.53 at the time of press. The majority of today’s gains resulted from a 9.6% upside swing on the 13:00 (UTC) candle.
cryptoslate.com

BTC hash ribbon upcoming convergence signals miner capitulation

Bitcoin (BTC) hash ribbon indicators are often used to identify and catch BTC bottoms as the convergence of the BTC hash ribbon signals further miner capitulation as mining costs increase, and BTC price falls. As miners are seen to be selling at the most aggressive rate over the last two...
cryptoslate.com

Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis call it quits, community cries foul play

Social media chatter is rife with speculation on Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis, which both announced ending development on the same day. Ardana pitched itself as the “first all-in-one stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano.” The ecosystem consisted of the dUSD stablecoin, an AMM DEX called Danaswap, and the DANA governance token.
cryptoslate.com

Mango Market hacker’s attempt to exploit Aave fails

Mango Market’s exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s attempt to replicate his “highly profitable trading strategy” on Aave (AAVE) has failed, resulting in the loss of millions. Lookonchain reported that ponzishorter.eth — an address associated with Eisenberg — transferred $40 million USD Coin (USDC) into Aave to borrow Curve...

