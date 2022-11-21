Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
35% of Bitcoin core team is from the U.S. as monthly active developers falls in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG’s report revealed that 35.1% of Bitcoin’s core developer team is residing in the U.S., and the core team grows by 5 to 20 people every month. There have been countless developers who actively took part in updating, maintaining, and enhancing the Bitcoin network...
cryptoslate.com
Ravencoin spikes 20% following Binance Pool announcement
Ravencoin (RVN) spiked 20% following Binance Pool’s announcement of mining services for the proof-of-work (PoW) coin. According to CryptoSlate data, RVN jumped to $0.024 from $0.021 within one hour of the revelation. Binance Pool’s announcement revealed that it would charge a 1% mining fee, and users could only participate...
cryptoslate.com
Roughly 48% of Ethereum NFT trades in October were fake
Global NFT sales in October clocked in at more than $850 million over roughly 3 million total transactions. I looked into NFT wash trades last month and that research got me to look at the numbers more closely. The trigger points for me to say that transactions are becoming more...
cryptoslate.com
Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout
Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
cryptoslate.com
FTX bought $121M properties in Bahamas within 2 years
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, alongside senior executives at the firm and parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, bought at least 19 properties worth $121 million in the Bahamas within the last two years, Reuters reported Nov. 22. According to the report, FTX purchased seven condominiums in a resort community called Albany for...
cryptoslate.com
Binance CZ denies Bloomberg report of Abu Dhabi fundraising attempt
The CEO of Binance, CZ, has denied a report published by Bloomberg on Nov. 21 that he was seeking investment for an industry recovery fund. CZ took to Twitter to succinctly confirm that the report was “false.”. The Bloomberg article stated that “Changpeng. “CZ” Zhao and several deputies...
cryptoslate.com
AAG Partners With Simplex To Bring Fiat On-ramping To MetaOne® Wallet
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. SG, Singapore, 22nd November, 2022, Chainwire — AAG, developers of the new user focused digital wallet MetaOne®, has tapped Simplex to...
Electric-vehicle charging stations could use as much power as a small town by 2035 — and the grid isn't ready
A boom in sales of electric cars and trucks in the coming decades will require major upgrades to charging infrastructure in the US, a new study says.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin hash ribbon points at miner capitulation as holders increase
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 23 includes Bitcoin hash ribbon metric’s indication of an upcoming miner capitulation, on-chain data revealing investors taking advantage of the low prices, and Bitcoin and Ethereum consisting 91% of Bitfinex’s total reserves. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Bitcoin (BTC) miners have been...
cryptoslate.com
Blockdaemon on institutionalizing the blockchain space towards mass adoption – SlateCast #34
Blockdaemon is a blockchain infrastructure company established to empower crypto businesses to help them quickly deploy and iterate innovative solutions on blockchain. Glenn Woo, Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific region, joined CryptoSlate to talk about how the blockchain structure is evolving toward mass adoption. Blockdaemon is currently supporting...
cryptoslate.com
Criminals profit over 5000% following reawakening of 10,000 Bitcoin
A crypto wallet belonging to a defunct Russian crypto exchange BTC-e moved 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) ($165 million) on Nov. 23 to two unidentified wallets. Chainalysis reported on Nov. 23 that BTC-e had begun withdrawal from its wallet nearly a month ago. On Oct. 26, successors of the defunct exchange sent small amounts of Bitcoin to a Russian electronic payments service, Webmoney.
cryptoslate.com
InsurAce to pay out on FTX claims, launches crypto deposit insurance to protect CEX users – SlateCast #35
DeFi insurance platform InsurAce is launching a new crypto deposit insurance program titled ‘Crypto Deposit Insurance Scheme’ (CDIS.) The product is hitting the market partly in response to the issues that have plagued CeFi throughout 2022. The collapse of Celsius, Voyager, BlockFi, and now FTX has led to consumer confidence in crypto being rocked.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Long-term Bitcoin holders stubbornly hold on despite 33% holding losses
Bitcoin fell as low as $15,500 on Nov. 21, marking a 106-week low for the leading cryptocurrency. Market sentiment remains fragile as anger over the FTX fiasco turns to acceptance, and the magnitude of what happened finally sinks in. Worse still, the full extent of the black hole is not known at this time.
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun wants to reportedly buy FTX assets
Tron (TRX)founder Justin Sun revealed interest in buying FTX assets to journalists in Singapore, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 22. The popular crypto founder told the Journal that his associates were currently evaluating the process of buying some assets of the bankrupt crypto exchange. Sun reportedly said:. “We...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Comparing the 2022 bear market to 2018
Not all bear markets are created equal and the same can be said when comparing the 2018 crypto bear market, and the current 2022 bear market. Following the peak of the bull run in Dec. 2017, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped below $10,000, and what followed from Jan. 2018 to Q4 2019 was a large inflow of BTC onto exchanges.
cryptoslate.com
FTX gets approval to pay critical vendors, can redact creditors’ and customers’ list
The Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has granted FTX approval for all its first-day motions, including paying critical vendors up to $8.5 million, a Nov. 23 court filing shows. FTX can pay critical vendors. The court filing revealed that the bankrupt exchange was granted the right to pay...
cryptoslate.com
Litecoin bucks market downtrend, posting 19% gains to pass Shiba Inu
Litecoin bucked the market downtrend, posting 19% gains over the past week to lead the top 100. Price performance over the last 24 hours has seen LTC record 13.7% gains to $70.10 from $61.53 at the time of press. The majority of today’s gains resulted from a 9.6% upside swing on the 13:00 (UTC) candle.
cryptoslate.com
BTC hash ribbon upcoming convergence signals miner capitulation
Bitcoin (BTC) hash ribbon indicators are often used to identify and catch BTC bottoms as the convergence of the BTC hash ribbon signals further miner capitulation as mining costs increase, and BTC price falls. As miners are seen to be selling at the most aggressive rate over the last two...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis call it quits, community cries foul play
Social media chatter is rife with speculation on Cardano projects Ardana and Orbis, which both announced ending development on the same day. Ardana pitched itself as the “first all-in-one stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano.” The ecosystem consisted of the dUSD stablecoin, an AMM DEX called Danaswap, and the DANA governance token.
cryptoslate.com
Mango Market hacker’s attempt to exploit Aave fails
Mango Market’s exploiter Avraham Eisenberg’s attempt to replicate his “highly profitable trading strategy” on Aave (AAVE) has failed, resulting in the loss of millions. Lookonchain reported that ponzishorter.eth — an address associated with Eisenberg — transferred $40 million USD Coin (USDC) into Aave to borrow Curve...
Comments / 0