LJWR
3d ago

Is Stahl still working for CBS? Betcha this is going to be a non starter for the FBI just like Hillary's missing emails and destroyed cell phones.🙄🤔🤨

Andy Feldman
3d ago

Wow, another conspiracy theory coming true...You knew this was true, in 2019... Biden is illegitimate and compromised alongside Nancy Pelosi and company...

Robert Pane
3d ago

Now are thoses ones satisfied they listen to Democrat news outlets. Cause that's what most of them are.Its hard to run fare elections when main stream media is one sided.

