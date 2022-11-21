125 free turkeys given to Syracuse Veterans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 125 turkeys were given to active duty and retired military in the Syracuse area by Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 on Monday, November 21. The turkeys were given as part of the firm’s “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative at Syracuse University’s School of Law.

Tully Rinckey PLLC has donated thousands of free turkeys since 2009 to show continued support for the Veteran community across New York State.

“Thanksgiving is the time to give thanks, and we feel it’s very appropriate to give thanks to our local Veterans,” said Sabastian Piedmont, Managing Partner of Tully Rinckey’s Syracuse Office. “Our firm was founded by two Veterans and takes great pride in giving back to those that served our country.”

About 1,800 pounds of turkey was given to Veterans and military members by Tully Rinckey’s staff.

The Tully Rinckey firm says they employ more than 70 attorneys, which many are Veterans of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.

Turkeys have also been given to Veterans in Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Rochester.

