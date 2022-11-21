Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.
Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 5