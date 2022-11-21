ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJ8My_0jIwrd1000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem changing traffic patterns on two downtown streets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem announced changes coming to traffic patterns on two streets Wednesday. Watch Thanksgiving traffic advisory above. City officials said parts of 1st and 2nd Streets in downtown Winston-Salem are scheduled to open to two-way traffic the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jeff Fansler,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city

A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy