Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office toy drive

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is accepting new toys and donations for children in need.

According to EPSO, the toys and donations will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish.

ESPO said that they are in need of boys, girls and infant toys. Donations of wrapping paper are also accepted.

You can drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St. in Ville Platte through Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Applications can also be picked up at the same location.

With any questions, contact EPSO at (337) 363-2161.

