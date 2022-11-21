LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb to above-average for this part of November. I hope this Thanksgiving finds you warm and well. You shouldn’t have any issues with the way the weather plays out. Most cities will reach the low to mid-60s. We should be in the low-50s but you won’t find that anywhere. It’ll be an excellent day to run out in the yard and play a little football with the family. There is a small chance of some late-day showers for Kentucky. It is so small that I think it is a non-factor for most of you.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO