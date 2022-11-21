ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 7

John Jennings
3d ago

Who is seeing anything doing loops late at night? For real, who comes up with this bs?

Reply
8
Diana Lynn
2d ago

big brother is so interesting when u should be sleeping so you don't have chores.. someone took the picture and posted ok..buellar

Reply
2
 

WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Today’s weather should make it a happy Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb to above-average for this part of November. I hope this Thanksgiving finds you warm and well. You shouldn’t have any issues with the way the weather plays out. Most cities will reach the low to mid-60s. We should be in the low-50s but you won’t find that anywhere. It’ll be an excellent day to run out in the yard and play a little football with the family. There is a small chance of some late-day showers for Kentucky. It is so small that I think it is a non-factor for most of you.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Showers In Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping this post finds each of you enjoying a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving. In terms of the weather, we continue to track some rain in from the west. This is the opening act to the bigger system arriving later this weekend. Showers are working...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year. At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
WLWT 5

Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss. If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

TSA gives tips on what food items you’re allowed to bring on a plane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only days away from Thanksgiving. As you hop aboard your favorite airline to family and friends, be aware that Butterball turkey, casseroles, gravy, and any other fixings you plan on taking, may not make it through TSA with your carry-on baggage. TSA regional spokesperson...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV

In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
WKYT 27

Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to give thanks, but for those who are struggling, it can be difficult to know where their next meal will come from. This thanksgiving, Father Jim Sichko was out in the community doing what he does best: giving love and support. For...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden eagle from Canada migrating to Bernheim Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden eagle that spends her winters in Kentucky is making her way to Bernheim Forest. Athena began her trip south on Oct. 16 from Wapusk National Park in Canada. On Nov. 15, she was in Indiana near Patoka Lake for the final stretch for of her migration.
KENTUCKY STATE

