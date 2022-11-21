ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjirG_0jIwr0s200

A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night.

The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment of injuries to their right arm and stomach.

Warford allegedly turned himself in and is currently in the Guernsey County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

Related
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder.   Arriving on scene, […]
WHEELING, WV
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County man pleads not guilty to deadly drunk driving accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September. Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police investigating road rage/stabbing incident

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers later met up with a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the emergency department at Wheeling Hospital. Police say two vehicles engaged in a road rage incident...
WHEELING, WV
WSYX ABC6

2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
NEWARK, OH
WTOV 9

City of Steubenville looking for those who wish to protect and serve

"A challenging yet rewarding career." Those are the words Steubenville Police Chief Kenny Anderson when describing life in the police force. A police officer exam for the Steubenville Police Department will be held Dec. 6 for any and all who may be interested. "Officers past and present, you’re correct. They've...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

Nelsonville-York and Tri-County served by twin principals

NELSONVILLE – Their day starts on the same street. They wake up and throw on an outfit, paired with their favorite accessory — a smile. As they walk out the door, both women can be seen waving to one another, hoping the best for the other’s day. Twins Amanda Wiseman and Rebecca Steenrod both serve as principals in Athens County. They both enjoy inspiring others and this can be seen throughout the work they have put in for their staff, students and prospective buildings. These...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher saves former student’s life

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does it matter where you eat that apple? … In the school cafeteria? What about the art room?  For November’s Golden Apple Awards, one former student says having lunch with her teacher is the reason she is alive today. […]
WEIRTON, WV
WHIZ

Burr Oak and Dillon State Park Receive Funds

Over $90 million for various natural resource projects is coming to three counties in Ohio including Morgan and Muskingum from the Ohio State Controlling Board. In Morgan County, the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center is set to receive $12 million or infrastructure improvements to ensure everything is safe and up to code. Also in Morgan County, Jesse Owens State Park is one of several state parks receiving a sum of $47 million to update the grounds and build a new wash house.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy