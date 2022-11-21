Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub

A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub.

23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night.

The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment of injuries to their right arm and stomach.

Warford allegedly turned himself in and is currently in the Guernsey County Jail.

