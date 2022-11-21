Read full article on original website
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
Patriots Have Reportedly Signed Notable Jets Player
The New England Patriots have picked up New York Jets practice squad player Conor McDermott, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. McDermott was selected by the Patriots with a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played one snap for the Jets against New England this past weekend. The veteran offensive tackle...
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
Kevin O’Connell says he can’t put into words how much he respects Bill Belichick
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was a third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2008 and spent a year and a half in New England, and although O’Connell rarely got much playing time, he did leave with a lot o respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick. O’Connell, who...
New England Patriots tab Grafton's Chris McMahon as High School Football Coach of the Week
The accolades keep coming for Grafton High and football coach Chris McMahon, as the New England Patriots honored the ninth-year coach as the High School Coach of the Week on Tuesday. The Gators clinched a spot in the Division 4 Super Bowl last week with a 21-12 win over Foxborough. Second-seeded Grafton (11-0)...
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby
Eleven weeks down, seven to go. Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.
Matt Rhule suddenly is everywhere
Like Punxsutawney Phil, former Panthers coach Matt Rhule spent six weeks in purgatory after being asked to take his shadow, and the rest of his body, back home. Now, all of a sudden, Rhule is everywhere. Talking and writing about football in an extensive and apparently concerted effort to get his name out there. Just as college football season is winding to a conclusion.
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
Jets bench Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson, the 2021 NFL draft second overall pick who turned in a disastrous game in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, will not start this week against the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s unclear who will start...
Vikings take 33-26 lead with Adam Thielen 15-yard touchdown
The Vikings are back on top of the Patriots in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, giving Minnesota a 33-26 lead with 9:34 left in the contest. On the play before, receiver Justin Jefferson made...
Roob's Stats: How rare was Eagles' dramatic comeback?
A miracle comeback, a road winning streak and the usual craziness from Jalen Hurts. Here’s this week’s edition of Roob’s Eagles Stats following a dramatic comeback win over the Colts. 1. The Eagles had lost 43 consecutive games when trailing by 10 or more points going into...
How Sirianni’s favorite meeting led to game-winning play
Nick Sirianni called it the “grimiest, longest meeting” the Eagles have every week. “You might have to ask some of the other guys if they love that meeting,” Sirianni joked, “because it can be a grind.”. Every Wednesday night, Sirianni sits down with his coaching staff...
