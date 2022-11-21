Read full article on original website
Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a home of the LGBTQ movement we have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety.”
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following an attempted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law signed by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills...
Holiday recipes with NY Apples
(WSYR-TV) — Registered Dietician Kelly Springer talks about apples from New York State and how they can be used to make dishes for the holidays. You can find more information on healthy meal choices this season and beyond by visiting KellysChoice.org.
Your Stories Q&A: Why did a popular Burger King in Salina close?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. As we gather to gobble up turkey, let’s talk burgers. Viewers are asking if the king has been dethroned in the Town of Salina. Peter Leahey emailed the Your Stories Team:. Why did the Burger King on 7th...
Rain showers on the way
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a great Thanksgiving weather wise, it’s not nearly as nice as we head out to try to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. Details are below. OVERNIGHT:. Clouds increase overnight after a nice and clear start to the night. We expect some...
Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
