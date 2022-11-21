BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Get great deals on the gear you need for your favorite winter activities. The Northern Hemisphere doesn’t have a monopoly on winter sports. For instance, even southern Africa has a ski resort. However, while the best time to go skiing at the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho has already passed, winter activities in the U.S. are just beginning. That means you can get some of the best deals on winter sports gear, such as snowboards and skis, right now.

1 DAY AGO