Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
ValueWalk
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications for the first round of $500 cash payments to each of 4,00 eligible Chicago residents.The first round of the program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who were excluded from federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org.Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)# Persons in household300% FPL1$40,7702$54,9303$69,0904$83,2505$97,4106$111,5707$125,7308$139,890Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 personsThe application process for the first round of the program closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.The Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In total, city officials said there will be payments to approximately 25,500 people.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
rejournals.com
Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher
While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
fox32chicago.com
G Herbo, Dion's Chicago Dream team up to expand food access: 'Nutrition is a right, not a privilege'
CHICAGO - In rap and hip-hop music there's nothing better than when two artists put their heads together and come up with something special. G Herbo's latest collaboration tackles a big problem. It's a problem his collaborator has worked for years to address. Dion Dawson, a fellow South Side native,...
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
Ald. Ray Lopez says he is not running for mayor to save Chicago from Lori Lightfoot
15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins John Williams to talk about why he made the decision to drop out of the race for Chicago mayor, why he doesn’t believe Mayor Lightfoot deserves another term, if he think the casino deal was a mistake, and what he thinks of the remaining candidates still in the race.
wlsam.com
Ted McClelland: Power Ranking the Chicago Mayoral Candidates
John Howell is joined by Ted McClelland, Author and Contributor at Chicago Magazine. Together, they discuss the long list of Chicago Mayoral candidates: their qualifications, their strengths, and their ranking amongst the pack.
947wls.com
These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.
Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years
Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. […]
Over 90 percent of voters in Black wards supported Pritzker
Black voters in Chicago during the midterm election supported Governor JB Pritzker at the polls more than any ethnic group in the city, according to an extensive analysis from the Chicago Board of Elections. Pritzker cruised to a second term on Tuesday, November 8, taking 54.8 percent of the vote...
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban Chicago
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - Check your tickets because a convenience store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last weekend's Powerball drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lottery player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year playing Powerball.
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
chambanamoms.com
10+ Festive Chicago Destinations During the Holiday Season
A visit to Chicago is a treat for Champaign-Urbana families during any season. Over the years we have shared lots of tips and recommendations about our favorite Chicagoland destinations as well as about the logistics of travel, lodging, and — mmmmmm — eating. To counteract the increasing chill...
