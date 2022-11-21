ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications for the first round of $500 cash payments to each of 4,00 eligible Chicago residents.The first round of the program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who were excluded from federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org.Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)# Persons in household300% FPL1$40,7702$54,9303$69,0904$83,2505$97,4106$111,5707$125,7308$139,890Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 personsThe application process for the first round of the program closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.The Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In total, city officials said there will be payments to approximately 25,500 people.
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots

Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Trouble in the suburbs: Office vacancy climbing higher

While office leasing downtown is slowly but surely regaining traction, leasing activity in the suburbs is a different story. Just months ago, a rise in in-person employees fueled the hope of landlords, but now they’re faced with a second wave of uncertainty, as vacancy climbs even higher than the start of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

These Two Chicago Restaurants are two of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S.

Esquire released its annual list of the Best New Restaurants in America. And two Chicago restaurants landed in this exclusive list of 40…. Dubbing it, “Chicago’s most talked-about diner,” Kasama landed in the 7-spot on the list. From breakfast to dinner, there are unique and delicious Filipino dishes served all day.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

It’s Chicago’s warmest Thanksgiving in 7 years

Mild, often cloudy Thanksgiving Thursday—the warmest in 7 years (since 2015) with temps in the 50s, ranks among the 17% mildest thanksgiving readings of the past 150 years Happy Thanksgiving all!! Only 30 of the past 150 Thanksgivings in Chicago has recorded a 50-degree or higher temp–that’s just 20% of them–or 2 in 10 Thanksgivings. […]
CHICAGO, IL
chambanamoms.com

10+ Festive Chicago Destinations During the Holiday Season

A visit to Chicago is a treat for Champaign-Urbana families during any season. Over the years we have shared lots of tips and recommendations about our favorite Chicagoland destinations as well as about the logistics of travel, lodging, and — mmmmmm — eating. To counteract the increasing chill...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy