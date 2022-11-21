ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

unionspringsherald.com

Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office

On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community. “Today we give extra thanks. We give...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic. “My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Getting acquainted with Lowndes County

Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Downtown Dickens Christmas looks to be best ever

Downtown Wetumpka will step back in time for the fourth Downtown Dickens Christmas. The event hosted by the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce has grown steadily over the last few years and this year promises to be no different. Especially considering the success of Main Street Wetumpka’s Candy Crawl just a few weeks ago where 6,400 people filled downtown streets for the one night event.
WETUMPKA, AL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum

A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
DOZIER, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Commission requests status of road improvements

Since 2019, Lowndes County residents have received gradual road improvements, thanks to funding through the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. County Engineer David Butts said current efforts are concentrated on resurfacing areas needing repairs and workers are now resurfacing County Road 32. “We buy materials and use our equipment to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Troy police need help looking for church burglary suspect

TROY, Ala (WDHN)—The Troy Police Department is asking for public help in identifying a suspect in a church burglary, per CrimeStoppers. According to a press release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the man broke into the church and stole several musical instruments as well as other equipment. The burglary took...
TROY, AL
WSFA

1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
LOWNDESBORO, AL

