Schenectady, NY

New Jersey man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A 75-year-old New Jersey man has pled guilty to possessing 9 kilograms of cocaine and conspiring to distribute it in Schenectady. Robert “Bobby” Ingrao of Lodi, NJ, will be sentenced on March 22, 2023, and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and at least 5 years of post-imprisonment supervised release.

Ingrao admitted that he and co-conspirators had driven to Schenectady on March 31, 2021, to take possession of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee that had a hidden compartment in the trunk area. One of the individuals drove the Jeep to the New York City/northern New Jersey area and between March 31 and April 2, placed 9 kilograms of cocaine into the hidden compartment.

On the morning of April 2, Ingrao drove the vehicle up north with the intention to deliver the cocaine to other co-conspirators in Schenectady. He was stopped by New York State Police in Greene County, where troopers discovered the cocaine.

Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police

Three other defendants still face charges and will go on trial on April 17, 2023. The defendants are Richard Sinde, 57, of Fort Lee, NJ, Jeffrey C. Civitello Sr., 51, and Jeffrey C. Civitello Jr., 23, of Schenectady.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

