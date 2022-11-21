ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Mark Sletta in the Elk Mountains on the Wyoming – South Dakota border. "We love the peacefulness," Mark writes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
Bill Sniffin: Lots To Be Thankful For – Mainly That Pandemic Is In Our Rearview Mirror

Masks, guns and banks. Out here in Wyoming, that sounds like Butch Cassidy and The Wild Bunch. Butch was famously asked why he robbed banks. "That's where the money is," he answered, looking like he had just been asked the dumbest question on the planet. If Butch did not say it originally, I am sure he thought it.
Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years

The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve

While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week's national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it's also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
