Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 24, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Mark Sletta in the Elk Mountains on the Wyoming – South Dakota border. “We love the peacefulness,” Mark writes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislation Could Give Wyoming Voters Final Say On Capping Property Tax Rates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Revenue Committee killed a bill that would’ve capped most property tax growth in the state at 3% a year. The opinion expressed by most of the committee and Legislative Service Office is that a property tax...
cowboystatedaily.com
By The Numbers: Wyoming Voters Showed Up For The Primary But Stayed Home For The General
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. On the surface, it’s clear Wyoming’s voter turnout for the general election wasn’t much to write home about with the fewest voters seen at the polls for a general election in eight years. A closer look at the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Lands Might Be Used For Affordable Housing, Commercial Properties, Adventure Races
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To keep Wyoming public schools funded, the scope of use on state trust lands must expand to include such things as affordable housing developments, commercial properties and room for outdoor activities like adventure races, state officials and lawmakers say. A draft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Lots To Be Thankful For – Mainly That Pandemic Is In Our Rearview Mirror
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Masks, guns and banks. Out here in Wyoming, that sounds like Butch Cassidy and The Wild Bunch. Butch was famously asked why he robbed banks. “That’s where the money is,” he answered, looking like he had just been asked the dumbest question on the planet. If Butch did not say it originally, I am sure he thought it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT’s Wyoming Signs Keep Getting Ripped Off But It’s Not As Bad As Shitterton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not like people are hooking up tow trucks in the middle of the night and ripping the giant Welcome to Wyoming signs out of the ground. But Wyoming road signs are being stolen. Even the giant ones on Interstates...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Created “How To Die In Yellowstone” Coloring Book Has New Books Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you ran into Andy Robbins on the street in Ranchester, you wouldn’t know that the mild-mannered young man with a beard harbors an unusual talent. Robbins likes to draw people who might star on the popular Facebook page “Yellowstone...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inflation Has Wyoming Families Watching – Or Breaking – Their Thanksgiving Budgets
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dorene Martinez was checking the shelves twice, then checking them again for her family’s favorite olives. Ultimately, however, she had to make do with pickles for the charcuterie board she makes every year for Thanksgiving. Jen Tacke, meanwhile, was comparing...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: We Grieve
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the nation begins the season of giving thanks, many are struggling to deal with deep personal loss. Last week’s national news reported the killing of three young men at the University of Virginia, four university students killed in Idaho, and five killed in a shooting rampage at a nightclub in Colorado. All these tragic losses of human life were at the hands of others. Our range of emotional reaction fluctuates from anger and sadness to shock and fear for the safety of others.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
cowboystatedaily.com
Modern Day Cattle Rustlin’? Wyo Third Grader Can’t Find Her 1,500-Pound Bull Named Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For more than a week, 8-year-old Kali Villarreal has been distraught, frightened and sad as she searches for her best friend, Sparkles. The 1,500-pound, 3-year-old Black Angus bull Kali bottle-raised and who followed the Albany County third grader around like a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dennis Sun: Finally, Studies Say Eating Red Meat Is Not Bad For Your Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In times like the present, where everything seems to be political, I’m skeptical of a lot of the daily news I receive. Call it fake news or miscommunication. Here at The Roundup, we try to be very careful to see...
Comments / 0