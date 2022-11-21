ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Holiday Money Hunt: You could have unclaimed money waiting for you in Florida

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Cb9o_0jIwoFLh00

If you haven't heard, unclaimed property worth $2.5 billion is waiting to be collected by its rightful owners throughout Florida.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced Monday the lunch of the Holiday Money Hunt to help return every last cent to its rightful owners.

"During the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year," CFO Patronis said in a press release. "I am going to be working throughout this month and next to get the word out about Unclaimed Property, and I hope you take advantage of this great opportunity."

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, "one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from a forgotten financial account."

The best part about the unclaimed funds is that they never expire and can be claimed at any time at no cost. To see if you have unclaimed money or property, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov .

Since 2017, when CFO Patronis took office, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Floridians.

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Check To See If Some of Florida’s Unclaimed Money Worth $2.5 Billion Belongs To You

This week, Jimmy Patronis- the Chief Financial Officer has launched the holiday money hunt. Encouraging and motivating people and residents of Florida to check whether they have unclaimed money or property. “There is currently $2.5 billion worth of unclaimed property accounts in Florida. To spread holiday cheer and give back every last penny to its true owners, CFO Patronis is on a mission,” based on a press release issued by his office.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money

The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday

AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Residents Of 26 Florida Counties Have More Time To File For FEMA Assistance

FEMA has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance from Hurricane Ian-related damages. Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for assistance, including Palm Beach County, where a tornado tore through areas of Delray Beach, including King's Point. Several homes were destroyed at the senior community.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy