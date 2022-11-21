Read full article on original website
$884K to fund EV chargers near Yellowstone, Grand Teton gateway communities
DRIGGS, Idaho — An Idaho electric company is slated to install five Level 3 electric car charging stations along two significant scenic byways in the region. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023. The electric company, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative (FRREC), aims to contribute to a growing...
Keep Thanksgiving turkey dinners safe and delicious
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has shared five tips to help prevent foodborne illness from ruining holiday meals that feature turkey as a star attraction. Tip 1: Wash your hands. The first step to safe food preparation is always handwashing. Handwashing reduces the risk of...
