ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Eyeing 5-0 start, No. 13 Auburn tries to contain Bradley

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLXYA_0jIwno0n00

No. 13 Auburn will look to extend its season-opening winning streak to five games when it takes on high-scoring Bradley in the eight-team Cancun Challenge in Mexico on Tuesday evening.

A deep playing rotation and strong defense, especially in the post, has sparked the Tigers’ fast start. Auburn (4-0), from the Southeastern Conference, is averaging 80.5 points per game over its past two outings and was tied for first in the nation in blocked shots (36) entering Monday’s games.

A big reason for Auburn’s offensive production has been the play of Wendell Green Jr., Allen Flanigan, K.D Johnson and Johni Broome.

Green is the team’s leading scorer (14 points per game) and top assist man (4 per game), but Flanigan has been tremendous off the bench (8 ppg, 4 rebounds per game). Johnson (8.5 ppg, 1.8 apg) and Broome (11 ppg, 9 rpg) also have been reliable scorers in coach Bruce Pearl’s deep playing rotation.

Defensively, Broome and Dylan Cardwell have been terrific in the post. Broome is averaging three blocks per game, while Cardwell is averaging 4.3.

Broome (bone bruise) didn’t play in Auburn’s 72-56 win over Texas Southern on Friday after he injured his knee in an 89-65 win over Winthrop on Nov. 15. Broome is expected to play against the Braves.

Chris Moore picked up the slack in Broome’s absence by getting a season-high 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

“It was just being confident, just trusting in my abilities and my coach’s belief,” Moore said.

“Chris Moore played really well,” Pearl said. “He’s a team favorite, a fan favorite because he’s a great kid, works so hard and has been so unselfish waiting his turn. It’s good to see him play with confidence.”

Bradley (3-1), from the Missouri Valley Conference, enters the Cancun Challenge averaging 79.3 points per game.

The Braves have six players who average double figures in scoring, but they will be playing without their top player, Ja’Shon Henry, when they take on the Tigers. Henry is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, but he suffered the fourth concussion of his career in Bradley’s 73-60 comeback win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

“I have to report Ja’Shon Henry has a very mild concussion and will not be going with us to Cancun,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “That’s all I’m consumed with and care about, his career and well-being.”

Malevy Leons likely will have to pick up the slack in Henry’s absence. Leons is the Braves’ second-leading scorer (11 ppg) and top rebounder (6.8 rpg).

Duke Deen (10 ppg, 3.3 apg), Connor Hickman (10 ppg, 2 apg), Ville Tahvanainen (10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Zek Montgomery (10.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) are other consistent scoring options.

The Tigers and Braves will play in the Rivera Division, along with Northwestern and Liberty.

Purdue Fort Wayne, Eastern Michigan, Southern Miss and Winthrop are in the Mayan Division.

Tuesday’s game will be the third all-time meeting between Auburn and Bradley. The last time was in the 1988 NCAA Tournament, when Auburn won 90-86.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn remains undefeated after 43-42 win vs. Northwestern

Bruce Pearl had a mix of delight for a 43-42 win against Northwestern and disappointment in his team shooting 26% on 13-50 attempts and 5-21 from three. Wendell Green Jr missed his first seven shot attempts before nailing a jumper to give the Tigers a 41-40 lead with 1:43 left in the second half. Allen Flanigan two of his seven points on a layup with 31 seconds left to bring Auburn to the final score of 43-42.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans believes Lane Kiffin at Auburn would intensify the Iron Bowl

Alabama football fans voted if Auburn hired Lane Kiffin the Iron Bowl would be intensified in a recent Twitter poll. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kiffin and Auburn. Kiffin recently fired fired back at a report stating he was heading to Auburn to be the next head football coach of the Tigers. 68.8 percent of fans voted it would add some intensity to the storied rivalry.
AUBURN, AL
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
WAND TV

How to watch IHSA Football State Championships

(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Sports

Watch Auburn vs. Bradley: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

The #13 Auburn Tigers will square off against the Bradley Braves at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Southern Tigers at home this past Friday as they won 72-56. Auburn's forward Jaylin Williams looked sharp as he had 14 points along with eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against the Winthrop Eagles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Williams' points were the most he has had all year.
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Reporter Claims Lane Kiffin is Leaving Ole Miss For Auburn

Mississippi-based reporter Jon Sokoloff dropped a big scoop on Monday night, claiming Lan Kiffin plans to quit Ole Miss on Friday to take the vacant Auburn job. Whether it's true? We'll have to wait and see... Meanwhile... (The Big Lead)
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Action News Jax

Slavery's ghost haunts cotton gin factory's transformation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy