Ever since 9/11 members of the Kesher Israel Congregation members provide Harrisburg’s first responders with a full meal on Thanksgiving Day, with all the trimmings. “When everybody else is running away these guys are running right into it and we need to show our thanks,” Ann Roseberg said to tables full of hungry Harrisburg firefighters. “And thank you for the opportunity to show you thanks. We should do this more often than once a year,” she added. “This is a labor of love.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO