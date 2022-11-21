Read full article on original website
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Thanksgiving eve photos; Black Friday shopping; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 54; Low: 38. Partly sunny. What’s open, closed: If you’ve waited until this morning to buy ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal, you are in luck. Some grocery stores will be open limited hours tomorrow. Mail won’t be delivered, though, and government offices will be closed. Night...
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
Therapeutic riding center for children with disabilities plans to build second center
Leg Up Farm, a therapeutic riding center in York County for children with disabilities, plans to build a similar center in Franklin County. The three-phase project is planned for 3575 Cascades Drive in Guilford Township near Fayetteville. Phase one will include a therapy center and administrative offices. Phase two will...
2 Pennsylvania hospitals open orthopedic clinic in joint venture
Windberg, Pa.-based Chan Soon-Shiang Medical Center and Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center opened a jointly owned orthopedic clinic in Richland, Pa., CBS affiliate WTAJ reported Nov. 21. Orthopedics at Richland has a new surgical office, walk-in clinic and physical therapy and sports performance clinic. Chan Soon-Shiang and Indiana Regional have...
‘Labor of love’: Kesher Israel Congregation feeds first responders on Thanksgiving
Ever since 9/11 members of the Kesher Israel Congregation members provide Harrisburg’s first responders with a full meal on Thanksgiving Day, with all the trimmings. “When everybody else is running away these guys are running right into it and we need to show our thanks,” Ann Roseberg said to tables full of hungry Harrisburg firefighters. “And thank you for the opportunity to show you thanks. We should do this more often than once a year,” she added. “This is a labor of love.”
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
First state forest area for motorized recreation moves toward summer 2023 opening
Aiming for a summer 2023 opening of the first motorized recreation area in a state forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a master plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area and is seeking public comment on that plan. The Catawissa Recreation Area is a 5,541-acre tract...
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
York County architecture firm finds its new home
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg receives $1.5M state grant
A “Veterans Village” for homeless veterans that will include 15 tiny homes on a five-acre property at 1103-1105 S. Front St. in Harrisburg, received a big boost from the state this week. The state announced the project will be awarded $1.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance for Capital Programs...
Six Franklin County Businesses Burglarized In One Morning, Reward Offered For Suspects: PSP
Pennsylvania state police are searching for two men who robbed six businesses in Franklin County on Saturday, Nov. 19. PSP troopers from Chambersburg were called when an alarm went off at Maria and Sal's Pizzeria located on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, just over 30 minutes after midnight. The...
New welcome center planned for Gettysburg
Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
Local dog entered into Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show today while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special Thanksgiving for this dog, named Ori and his handler Lexi.
