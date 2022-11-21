ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden Township, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries

MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
MORGANTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
beckersspine.com

2 Pennsylvania hospitals open orthopedic clinic in joint venture

Windberg, Pa.-based Chan Soon-Shiang Medical Center and Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center opened a jointly owned orthopedic clinic in Richland, Pa., CBS affiliate WTAJ reported Nov. 21. Orthopedics at Richland has a new surgical office, walk-in clinic and physical therapy and sports performance clinic. Chan Soon-Shiang and Indiana Regional have...
RICHLAND, PA
PennLive.com

‘Labor of love’: Kesher Israel Congregation feeds first responders on Thanksgiving

Ever since 9/11 members of the Kesher Israel Congregation members provide Harrisburg’s first responders with a full meal on Thanksgiving Day, with all the trimmings. “When everybody else is running away these guys are running right into it and we need to show our thanks,” Ann Roseberg said to tables full of hungry Harrisburg firefighters. “And thank you for the opportunity to show you thanks. We should do this more often than once a year,” she added. “This is a labor of love.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County architecture firm finds its new home

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An award-winning York County architecture, design, and engineering firm, called Warehaus AE officially purchased their own office space in downtown York, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Originally founded in 1980 as Land Survey Consultants – the Warehaus AE has been based in York County for...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New welcome center planned for Gettysburg

Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Chipotle opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is having its official grand opening Tuesday. The new Chipotle is located at 1120 Carlisle Rd., Camp Hill, right next to the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. According to General Manager (G.M.), of the new Chipotle...
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Local dog entered into Thanksgiving National Dog Show

You might have watched the National Dog Show today while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special Thanksgiving for this dog, named Ori and his handler Lexi.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
