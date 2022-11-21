Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle Davidson County crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. FOX8 is told a vehicle failed to yield and turned into a second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS. Both have […]
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
Man dead, another taken to hospital after shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington
71-year-old Haw River man dies in fiery crash in Burlington
wfmynews2.com
Double shooting in Burlington leaves one man dead, another injured
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during NC traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer.
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
1 dead after DWI wrong-way crash on I-40 near Trollingwood Rd. in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is facing a charge after a wrong-way crash Sunday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County. Investigators said the crash happened after 10 p.m.
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
