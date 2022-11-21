The build continues for CD East’s wrestling program, sparked by Travis Armstrong’s run to the PIAA tournament

Read full article on original website
Related
PA High School Football Report podcast: How will Mid-Penn teams handle the Thanksgiving weekend?
With the finish line closing in, a handful of Mid-Penn Conference football teams will need to focus on the task at hand, otherwise known as the PIAA quarterfinal round. That’s right, only eight teams in each classification remain. And for Bishop McDevitt and Harrisburg, a chance to secure another District 3 title comes just hours after Thanksgiving Day.
Video: Middletown wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Middletown was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Sebastian Dash, Rha’kye Wise and head coach Seth Decker all answered questions.
Northern York School Board approves new varsity girls basketball coach
The Northern York School Board officially approved Luke Zampelli as its head high school girls basketball coach last week. Zampelli replaces Paula Clendaniel who resigned in October for personal reasons. It is the first varsity head coaching position for Zampelli, who most recently served as Northern’s assistant boys basketball coach....
