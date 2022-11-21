The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...

9 DAYS AGO