ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan State game predictions: Nittany Lions looking to finish off Spartans and log 10th win on Senior Day

Penn State has one regular-season game to go and is a 19-point favorite to end on a high note with a win over visiting Michigan State. The Nittany Lions roll into the Land-Grant Trophy rivalry game having won three straight games, while the Spartans come off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Indiana team Penn State 45-14 in Bloomington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State rooting guide: How the Nittany Lions can reach the Rose, Orange or Cotton Bowl

When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process

STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy