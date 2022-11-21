When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO