Penn State-Michigan State game predictions: Nittany Lions looking to finish off Spartans and log 10th win on Senior Day
Penn State has one regular-season game to go and is a 19-point favorite to end on a high note with a win over visiting Michigan State. The Nittany Lions roll into the Land-Grant Trophy rivalry game having won three straight games, while the Spartans come off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Indiana team Penn State 45-14 in Bloomington.
Ahead of Senior Day, Penn State QB Sean Clifford hoping to finish ‘whirlwind’ career on a high note
Typically, Penn State’s player conference calls go right to questions. But on Tuesday, two days away from Thanksgiving and four days from Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford opened with a statement. Clifford started by thanking the assembled media members for their coverage of his...
Land-Grant Trophy stories, Penn State set for Michigan State, Ohio State-Michigan thoughts: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s Land-Grant Trophy history and preview the Lions’ Senior Day clash with Michigan State. Jones also shares some impersonations of Woody Hayes and Bobby Knight and the guys make their Ohio State-Michigan picks. Listen to the latest episode of...
Penn State’s James Franklin on center Juice Scruggs: ‘He makes us go’
Penn State’s offensive line was a question mark at the start of the season. No more. The Nittany Lions are ranked third in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 434.5 yards per game.
PennLive.com
Penn State rooting guide: How the Nittany Lions can reach the Rose, Orange or Cotton Bowl
When the College Football Playoff committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions were dealt a blow to their New Year’s Six hopes. Tennessee slid only to No. 10 in the CFP rankings after a 25-point loss to South Carolina. The Volunteers, who have wins over LSU and Alabama, not only lost the game, but lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending ACL injury. Still, Penn State didn’t move up in the top 25, remaining at No. 11.
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Manny Diaz’s impact, Sean Clifford’s future, more takeaways
Penn State’s regular season is almost over. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s team is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and a 10-2 finish.
N.J. police detective praised for retrieving gear of injured Utah Little Leaguer
The family of the Utah Little Leaguer injured when he fell from an upper bunk at the world series in South Williamsport is praising a Jersey City police detective for retrieving the boy’s gear inadvertently left in a rental car. “He was amazing,” Derek Oliverson said Tuesday about Detective...
PennLive.com
Did the two Pa. singers make it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’?
A Pennsylvania native is now in the Top 10 on the NBC hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”. The Top 13 artists performed on Monday. The results of the overnight voting were revealed last night. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
Penn State Health opens women’s health clinic at Cumberland County hospital
Penn State Health has opened a new clinic in Cumberland County. Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology opened the new clinic last week in suite 1076 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hampden Township. The clinic is staffed by physicians, certified registered nurse...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
