Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
Central Florida doctor accused of getting paid to write illegal opioid prescriptions
SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida doctor has been charged in a multimillion-dollar drug conspiracy that investigators said started in Michigan and put hundreds of thousands of prescription pills out on the street. Dr. Juan Bayolo is accused of getting paid to illegally write opioid prescriptions for patients who...
palmcoastobserver.com
FPC student arrested for bomb threat joke on Instagram
A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on Nov. 19 just before midnight over an Instagram post threatening the school. The photo, posted on Nov. 19, shows the boy inside a classroom, posing with a thumbs-up; in his other hand he is holding up a sign saying "school is going kaboom 2-3-23." A different student saw the post and showed his mother, an employee at FCP, who immediately contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, according to the arrest report.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
fox35orlando.com
'He could've killed us all': Man says he helped tackle suspect during Smiles Nite Club shooting in Florida
Paul Ibelli was at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast, Florida last weekend with friends when he found himself in the middle of a shooting – and had to step in and help tackle the alleged shooter. "He walked to the front and he went ‘pow pow pow pow,'"...
WESH
Salon owner wrongly targeted after Orlando racist rant goes viral
Social media is no doubt one of the most powerful tools at our disposal. It’s a way to instantly disperse information, connect with other users, and call for action. In May 2020, a woman in Central Park was seen on camera calling the police to report a Black man who had asked her to leash her dog in an area where it was mandated.
Orlando firefighter named in lawsuit filed by city after seeking payment for work-related cancer
ORLANDO, Fla. — “For professional firefighters, it is the pinnacle of most people’s career to get hired on by the City of Orlando,” District Chief Scott Suehle said. A district chief of the Orlando Fire Department, Scott Suehle, is sharing his story with 9 Investigates, after being named in a lawsuit by the city following his claim for cancer benefits under Florida law.
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
click orlando
Detention deputies become part of the support network for addicted inmates in recovery
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It is the missing piece in trying to help addicted inmates recover so they don’t come back to jail. The Flagler County Jail created a separate living pod for inmates struggling with addiction and brought in counselors to work with the inmates. Now, the jail deputies are learning about addiction and how to support the addicted inmates.
Florida leaders to reveal new details on investigation into teen’s death on Orlando thrill ride
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State leaders plan to reveal new details about the investigation into a teenager’s death on a thrill ride in Orange County. Tyre Sampson, 14, died during his spring break trip this year when he fell from the free-fall ride at Icon Park. Lawmakers are...
click orlando
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
Volusia County task force arrests convicted felon, takes more guns off the streets
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Law enforcement continues to increase patrols to protect the Spring Hill area of Volusia County. Last week, a multi-agency task force between the DeLand Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was specifically created to reduce crime in the Spring Hills area.
Judge to rule on allowing vacation rentals in parts of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s now up to a circuit judge on whether certain Volusia County homeowners can operate vacation rentals. Right now, people in unincorporated parts of the county can’t rent out their homes for less than 30 days. A group of homeowners is challenging that...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
Flagler deputies trying to identify man accused of recording woman in Publix bathroom
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are seeking the public’s help to identify a man whom they said tried to record a woman while she was in a grocery store bathroom. Investigators said the incident happened at the Publix at 5415 North Ocean Shore Boulevard on...
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
