ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FPC student arrested for bomb threat joke on Instagram

A 14-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student was arrested on Nov. 19 just before midnight over an Instagram post threatening the school. The photo, posted on Nov. 19, shows the boy inside a classroom, posing with a thumbs-up; in his other hand he is holding up a sign saying "school is going kaboom 2-3-23." A different student saw the post and showed his mother, an employee at FCP, who immediately contacted the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, according to the arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Salon owner wrongly targeted after Orlando racist rant goes viral

Social media is no doubt one of the most powerful tools at our disposal. It’s a way to instantly disperse information, connect with other users, and call for action. In May 2020, a woman in Central Park was seen on camera calling the police to report a Black man who had asked her to leash her dog in an area where it was mandated.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando firefighter named in lawsuit filed by city after seeking payment for work-related cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — “For professional firefighters, it is the pinnacle of most people’s career to get hired on by the City of Orlando,” District Chief Scott Suehle said. A district chief of the Orlando Fire Department, Scott Suehle, is sharing his story with 9 Investigates, after being named in a lawsuit by the city following his claim for cancer benefits under Florida law.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Detention deputies become part of the support network for addicted inmates in recovery

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It is the missing piece in trying to help addicted inmates recover so they don’t come back to jail. The Flagler County Jail created a separate living pod for inmates struggling with addiction and brought in counselors to work with the inmates. Now, the jail deputies are learning about addiction and how to support the addicted inmates.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
BUNNELL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy