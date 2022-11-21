WATCH: LSU’s Brian Kelly says Tigers will need to ‘meet and exceed’ in game against Texas AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks about the Tigers’ upcoming game against Texas A&M in a Monday presser.

Kelly said the Tigers will have to “meet and exceed” play in the upcoming game.

“They don’t have the wins that they wanted but all they need is one and that’s to beat LSU,” said Kelly.

The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Texas A&M.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.